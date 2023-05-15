Isisim Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s time to put your warrior skills to the test with the Proving Grounds: In Reverse challenge that removes all your equipment on hand. Like the Beginner match, you’ll need to take down the robotic Constructs using the materials you’ll discover around the area. So, here’s what you need to do to solve the Isisim puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom, along with the chest location.

Isisim Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the Isisim shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you must begin the Yunobo of Goron City quest by conversing with the residents in the city (they should be easy enough to spot.) Eventually, the Yunobo will follow you and lead you to the destination.

You must clear the rubble surrounding the shrine using Yunobo’s Charge and then make your way inside once the entryway opens. As mentioned before, the Proving Grounds will instantly remove all your weapons and equipment, so you will need to grab the tools laid out for you near the entrance. Additionally, players should equip the Recall ability to prepare for any bombs sent their way, allowing them to return them with Rewind.

You can utilize this technique on the first enemy you’ll encounter on the second level, giving the Construct a taste of their own explosive medicine.

After this altercation, players must be aware of their surroundings, as the opponent will launch more bombs in their direction. However, you may be able to utilize Recall again on another Construct behind you.

Be sure to pick up the materials near enemies, such as a bow, arrows, and the resources dropped from its fallen body. You can also Fuse the Soldier Construct Horn to your weapon to boost its performance.

Now, players can turn around and use the Recall on the wheel to head up to the next area, where they’ll come across several more Constructs to defeat. One, in particular, wields a weapon with a bomb attached to it, so you must be mindful of your attacks, or else you could trigger it to explode.

Fortunately, a few bombs are lying around, and you can pick them up to throw them at the enemies. Once you eliminate all the Constructs, the doorway will open, and you can claim the Magic Rod in the following room’s chest.

As always, players will be rewarded with the Light of Blessing, enhancing Link’s stamina or health based on their choice.

That does it for our guide on the Isisim shrine puzzle solution in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Sepapa shrine.

