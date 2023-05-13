Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sepapa Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has numerous Shrines spread out across the entirety of the Hyrule world map. Link is able to discover these Shrine locations and then enter and solve the puzzles inside to receive extra Light of Blessing, which can be exchanged for an upgrade to his max health or stealth. If you’re looking to solve Sepapa Shrine, look no further; we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Sepapa Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Sepapa Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sepapa Shrine is known as the Backtrack puzzle. This Shrine and puzzle focus on mastering the use of Link’s Recall ability to rewind time on objects and moving items to advance to new locations.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you step into the shrine, follow the stairs down to the first part of the puzzle. Int his room, you will notice a platform moving around the block of wall in a rectangular motion. As this platform reaches in front of you, jump on top of it, then activate your Recall ability and use it on the platform to backtrack its pathing. This will allow you to climb up to the high ground and reach the next stage of the Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you reach this second stage, you will come to a locked gate. In front of this gate you will find a Torch. Pick the Torch up and add it to your inventory, and then turn to your right. You will notice a stream of water with some lit torches across the middle.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are wooden rafts that constantly spawn in and float down this stream, so wait for one to spawn and then jump on board. You will need to light your torch on one of the already lit fire posts along the way, which is where Recall comes in handy to freeze the raft and even move it back if needed, allowing you to ignite the flame.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you get to the other side, use the flame of your torch to ignite the leaves on the wall to drop the chest being held above.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once the chest has dropped, open it up and you will receive a Strong Construct Bow. This is a slightly better weapon than the usual Construct Bow, so I’d recommend grabbing it for your inventory or using it to replace a weaker Bow if you’ve already used up all of your slots.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Turn back in the direction you came from and wait for a raft to reach you. Once it reaches you, jump on top of it and use your Recall ability to rewind the pathing of the raft and return you to back to the other side.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you pass back through, use the lit flame pillars to ignite your torch once again. Once the raft reaches the other side, jump off and head to the locked gate. As you reach the gate, use the flame from your torch to ignite the pillar on either side. Be careful not to put away your lit torch or snap out of Recall before reaching the gate pillars, as this will extinguish the flame and you’ll have to start again.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you progress through the gate, turn to your right and follow the path all the way to the top of the ramp. Once you reach this location, pick up the sphere you find, and place it in the hole on the orange glowing circle section of floor to open a gate.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now pick this sphere up again, and place it down in the hole of the second section of circular, orange glowing flooring. This will close the gate that you just opened and instead open the first section of the gate that you need to make your way through, so head over there and walk through it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve passed through the first gate, turn to your right and activate Recall. You will be able to select the small sphere from your place on the platform and rewind it to the position it was in on the first section of glowing floor.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This will open the last gate, allowing you to pass through the final section of Sepapa Shrine and receive your Light of Blessing at the end.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Sepapa Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

