How to Get Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sea-Breeze Boomerang is a legendary weapon once wielded by the Hero of Wind during his adventure in Wind Waker. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain this unique boomerang from a treasure chest in the Depths. Since this underground area is very dark and expansive, we’ve created this guide to help you acquire the Sea-Breeze Boomerang quickly!

Zelda: TOTK Sea-Breeze Boomerang Location

The Sea-Breeze Boomerang is located in the Hebra Canyon Mine in Hebra Mountain Depths (-2738, 2919, -1120). To reach this area from the Surface, you have to teleport to the Kiuyoyou shrine in Great Hyrule Forest and walk north until you find the Rowan Plain Well (-1072, 2324, 0113).

You must jump into the Gloom-covered well and land on the Great Hyrule Forest Depths. Afterward, you can head northwest until you reach the Hebra Canyon Mine. Since the elevation in this area will vary greatly, I recommend building a Hover Bike by fusing two Zonai fans and one steering stick.

I also suggest activating the Mu-ufatur Lightroot underneath the Rutafu-um shrine to help you see the surrounding. The Hebra Canyon Mine can be found in a deep pit surrounded by tall cliffs. Luckily, the treasure chest is located on top of the structure, and you should be able to reach it by gliding.

Besides the Sea-Breeze Boomerang, Tears of the Kingdom also features another piece of equipment wielded by the Hero of Wind. You can obtain the Sea-Breeze Shield from another treasure chest in the Depths, and it’s very easy to find, so you definitely don’t want to miss this legendary gear!

