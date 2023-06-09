Rutafu-um Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s time to complete another shrine in TOTK, only this time it’s the Rutafu-um Shrine. What you have here is a shrine that features a puzzle on the outside rather than inside. If you’re having trouble finding it, here’s where to locate and how to solve the Rutafu-um Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rutafu-um Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now, before you step foot in the Rutafu-um Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find it first. It isn’t out in the open, so you won’t find it from up high.

Instead, launch yourself from the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower and aim for Selmie’s Spot located near the base of Hebra East Summit.

Enter the Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave. Selmie’s Spot is this cute cabin in the middle of nowhere, which you can ignore. You only need it for a reference point. Head inside the cave that is only a few steps northwest of the cabin. Beat up the bubbulfrog on your way down. The entrance to the cave is a straight drop. As you paraglide down, you’ll see a series of ledges, one of which leads to a cave with a bubbulfrog. Interact with the Rutafu-um Shrine. Doing this, even though the shrine isn’t there yet, will start the side quest ‘The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal,’ and shoot a beam of light leading you to the crystal. Retrieve the crystal. Unfortunately, the crystal is within in the nearby pond, and it’s so cold you’ll take damage. You have two choices: make a boat with Zonai devices or glue together icicles. You’ll find the latter all over the cave ceiling.

And that’s all there is to solving the Rutafu-um Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once the crystal has returned, you can head inside for another Light of Blessing and the shiny Topaz in the chest. If you need help with any other shrines or struggling elsewhere, the links down below will get you started!

