How to get Swallow Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there is a wide variety of different weapons, with some offering unique perks or bonus effects, including the Swallow Bow. One of the advantages of the Swallow Bow is the quick draw speed, allowing you to increase the fire rate of arrows towards those pesky enemies as you adventure through Hyrule. We’ve covered all of the information on where you can get this weapon for yourself, so follow along in your own game, and you’ll source the Swallow Bow in no time.

There are a couple of different locations where you can get the Swallow Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The approximate co-ordinates for these locations are listed below:

-3189, 2562, 0459 (Talonto Peak location)

(Talonto Peak location) -2627, 2714, 0511 (Hebra Peak location)

Both of these locations are within the cold Hebra Region of Hyrule. This means that you will need Level 2 Cold Resistance to explore the location freely without taking damage. You can do this through one of the methods below:

Equipping at least two pieces of the Snowquill Armor set.

Consuming dishes or Elixirs with the Cold Resistance property, which will temporarily enable Link to survive the harsh climate.

Talonto Peak Swllow Bow Location

The first Swallow Bow location is South from Talonto Peak. Here’s a map screenshot of the approximate location so you can set up the appropriate markers on your map and find the Bow with ease:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To quickly reach this destination, I’d recommend Fast Travelling to Sahirow Shrine, and then scale the mountains heading in the direction of your marker. Alternatively, you can also Fast Travel to Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and give yourself a handy boost into the sky, then freefall and glide your way to your colored marker, saving you the task of climbing the frosty mountains.

This Swallow Bow is located inside a chest at a Bokoblin camp, so once you’ve reached your destination you’ll need to quickly prepare for combat. Defeat the Bokoblins at the campground, and then open the wooden chest to receive the Swallow Bow. There’s also a chance that one of the Bokoblins will break the chest apart during the battle, so if this happens you’ll just need to do a quick search in the snow and pick the Bow up from the ground.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hebra Peak Swallow Bow Location

The second location in which you can acquire a Swallow Bow is South-East from Hebra Peak. Here’s a map screenshot of the approximate location of this Bow, so you can set up the required markers and navigate towards it with ease:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To quickly reach this destination, I’d recommend Fast Travelling to Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower to boost Link into the sky, then freefall and glide your way down in the direction of your colored map marker.

As you reach your destination, you will notice two huge icebergs. The one on the left has a Bokoblin frozen inside, so I’d recommend leaving that one alone unless you fancy a quick fight. However, the iceberg on the right side has a Treasure Chest frozen inside, and inside that chest is the Swallow Bow that you’re seeking.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To destroy the ice, you will need to melt it with a Fire Weapon. To do this, you can either attach an item like Fire Fruit, or Red Chuchu Jelly to your arrows and fire at the iceberg until it completely melts away, or equip a Fire Weapon and strike it with a few charged melee attacks.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you melt the ice away, you will be left with the Treasure Chest just sitting there, so go ahead and press A to open it up.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will now receive a Swallow Bow to add to your inventory, allowing you to fire Arrows at an increased rate, thanks to the Bow’s Quick Shot property, improving the draw speed.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve got yourself all set with a Swallow Bow, why not look to test your combat skills and take on one of the various Boss Creatures around Hyrule in battle? We have a variety of different topics to help you defeat all of these monstrous beings, such as our Hinox and Gleeok battle guides.

Or perhaps you’re looking to really test your skills by taking on Lynels, some of the most powerful and fearsome creatures in Hyrule. If so, we’ve listed all the locations in which you can find these beasts, so you can get your Elixirs and cooked dishes ready and head out in pursuit.

