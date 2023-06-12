How to Get Dragon Claws in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The mysterious dragons return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they’re a lot more present in this title than in Breath of the Wild. Besides being able to ride on their backs as they fly throughout Hyrule, you can also farm various parts of their bodies, such as scales and horns. If you want to know how you can get Dragon Claws in TOTK, this guide can tell you the best way to obtain this material!

Zelda: TOTK Dragon Claws Guide

In order to obtain a specific part of a dragon, you must hit the correct appendage using your weapons. Usually, most players will obtain Dragon Scales since the easiest part to reach is the dragons’ long torsos. However, if you want to obtain Dragon Claws, you must attack their feet which are located below their bodies.

You will need to use your Paraglider to glide alongside the dragon until you see its four small feet. The claws will glow with light if you can obtain material from them. If not, you must wait around ten minutes before you can farm another dragon part.

While you’re in the air, you can pull out your bow by holding ZR and entering the slow-motion aim mode. Ensure that you don’t accidentally hit the dragon’s body, or you will get a Dragon Scale. If your arrow lands, a bright light spot will appear and quickly fall to the ground.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must keep an eye on the falling Dragon Claw and dive after it. The material will descend like a falling Star Fragment and continue emitting light when it lands on the ground. I also suggest equipping the Glide armor set to avoid crashing to your death.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Dragon Claws in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to farm this rare and precious material, consider checking out other TOTK articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

