How to Get & Use Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Fragments are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom; they’re still just as important as they were in Breath of the Wild, and they’re still just as tricky to obtain. That being said, here’s how to get and use Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Just like in Breath of the Wild, obtaining Star Fragments in Tears of the Kingdom requires you to keep a keen eye out for shooting stars as you’re out exploring the open-world.

While you’re out running about, look out for bright beams of light falling out of the sky, and try to keep your camera on it to see where it lands on the ground. Do note that unlike in Breath of the Wild, shooting stars can appear even during the day, and not just the nighttime, so always be on the lookout for them.

When you head to the location where the shooting star fell, you’ll be able to pick up a Star Fragment. However, do note that the Star Fragments won’t stay forever. You have a few minutes to pick them up once the shooting star falls down, so make sure to make them your priority once you spot a shooting star.

In addition to that, it’s important to note that fast traveling to a spot nearer to its location will not help either, as this will reset the shooting star location.

How to Use Star Fragments

There are a few uses for the Star Fragments in Tears of the Kingdom, and you’ll mainly want to use them for upgrading your armor pieces at the Great Fairy Fountains. However, they also have a few other fringe uses, as listed below:

Used as an armor upgrade material.

Can be sold for 200 Rupees.

Can be used for weapon fusion.

We’d definitely recommend saving your Fragments for armor upgrades, especially since the upgrades themselves can provide Link with significant stat boosts.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

