The realm of Hyrule Kingdom is crammed to bursting point with a host of different flora and fauna. One of the more sought-after flowers in the game is the Blue Nightshade, and it can be tricky tracking them down if you’re not sure where to go. So, if you’re wondering how to get Blue Nightshade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

How to Find Blue Nightshade in TOTK

From out experience, we mostly found them near trees, hills and clifftops on the surface of Hyrule. They may be found on Sky Islands, too, but we’re yet to find any there.

If you’re curious as to what they look like, they appear in-game much like real-life bluebells with distinctly-colored azure bulbs (as shown in the image below):

For a specific location in western Hyrule to go and farm this rare ingredient, we’ve marked a place on the map below:

If you do head to this exact spot in the western region of Hyrule, you’ll find plenty of the rare blue flowers growing on top of a small hill, accompanied by some Silent Princess flowers.

You can always return to this location after a few in-game days, and the flowers will naturally grow back. In other words, you can farm the wee blue blossoms here and keep your stocks topped up.

What Do They Do?

Off the bat, the blue Plant doesn’t offer any healing on its own. However, as an ingredient, it can be used to cook various recipes with.

In essence, it temporarily boosts Link’s Stealth abilities. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the recipes it can be used in:

Dish Effects Recipe Sneaky Steamed Fruit 1 Heart, Temporary Stealth Up Buff Apple and Blue Nightshade Sneaky Fried Wild Greens 2 Hearts, Temporary Stealth Up Buff Silent Princess and Blue Nightshade Sneaky Steamed Tomatoes 2 Hearts, Temporary Stealth Up Buff Hylian Tomatoes and Blue Nightshade Glazed Vegetables 4 Hearts Courser Bee Honey and Blue Nightshade Salt-Grilled Greens Temporary Stealth Up Buff Rock Salt and Blue Nightshade Sneaky Veggie Porridge 3 Hearts, Temporary Stealth Up Buff Hylian Rice, Fresh Milk, Blue Nightshade

So, there you have it, folks. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get Blue Nightshade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get a Hearty Radish. Or alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links below.

