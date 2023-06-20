How to Find Rito Village Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While most areas in the Depths are connected, the Rito Village Chasm is the only entrance to the Abandoned Hebra Mine in Tabantha Frontier Depths. Unfortunately, it is very hidden, and many players may have trouble finding the location of this chasm hole in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To help you quickly discover this hidden entrance to the Depths, we have created this helpful guide that will tell you its exact location.

Fallen Statue Riddle Answer

While exploring the Depths underneath the Rito territory, you will encounter a “Researcher” investigating a fallen Rito statue. He believes there should be an entrance to this area in the Depths, but he can’t figure out where it is. The answer to this riddle is located in Rito Village on the Surface.

You must teleport to the Gatakis shrine and walk southeast until you encounter a cliff edge (-3615,1767, 0169). Move your camera until it’s looking down, and you should be able to see a small hole in the cliff’s face. You must now jump and use your Paraglider to enter the secret cave.

Inside, you will find the hidden Rito Village Chasm that leads you to the Abandoned Hebra Mine in Tabantha Frontier Depths. Since the area will be pitch black, you can activate the Sikatag Lightroot underneath the Gatakis shrine to light up your surroundings.

Several Steward Constructs will be waiting for you nearby, with one holding a Schema Stone, which you can use through Autobuild. If you visit this area during the Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan main quest, you will enter another boss fight with the infamous Master Kohga. The Yiga Clan leader will attack you using a mecha-like vehicle similar to the Seized Construct boss, so you may want to bring Mineru into this fight.

Now that you know the location of the Rito Village Chasm, you can consider visiting other areas in the Depths. In Tears of the Kingdom, you can find numerous armor sets and legendary weapons in various hidden treasure chests. In fact, you can even get the iconic Majora’s Mask by defeating several Lynels in the Floating Coliseum!

