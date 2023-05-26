How to Beat Seized Construct in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you help Mineru assemble her new body, you will need to obtain her Sacred Stone hidden inside the Spirit Temple. Like other sacred sites, a monster has claimed the place as its new home, and you must defeat the creature to progress. So, without further ado, here’s a guide on how to defeat the Seized Construct boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Seized Construct Boss Fight Guide

In order to defeat the Seized Construct, you must equip Mineru with powerful Zonai devices. I suggest fusing a Spiked Iron Ball on one hand and a Cannon on the other. This weapon combination will allow you to fight at close and long range at the same time.

Although you can block Seized Construct’s hits by holding ZL, you must be careful with the electric attack. This move can temporarily immobilize Link and Mineru, allowing the boss to deal more damage. Luckily, you can easily avoid it by constantly moving away from the robot’s long arms.

Since your attacks will do very little damage most of the time, you will need to stun the boss to make it vulnerable. To accomplish this, you must hit the Seized Construct continuously until it falls to its knees. Afterward, you have to push it to the wire mesh surrounding the arena to deal massive damage.

I found that combining Canon attack and Spiky Iron Ball strikes was the best method to bring down the monster. For example, when the boss was too far away, I just shot the Canon several times until I got close enough to hit it with my Iron Ball.

When the boss’ health bar reaches half, the second phase will begin, and the robot will start to fly in the air. If you find that your weapon attachments are missing, you can collect Zonai devices by approaching the four corners in the boss arena.

The strategy to defeat the boss is still the same in phase two. You must keep hitting the robot until it’s stunned, and then you can push it toward the wire mesh. You just need to do this twice before the Seized Construct is destroyed, allowing you to claim the Sacred Stone.

That’s the end of our guide on how to defeat the Seized Construct boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need more help beating the game, consider checking out other helpful Zelda guides via the links below.

