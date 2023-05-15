Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gatakis Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom has a large variety of Shrines for Link to discover and complete during his adventure. These Shrines each have a unique puzzle inside that when solved and marked as cleared will grant Link an extra Light of Blessing, allowing you to increase his max health or stamina. If you’re wondering how to complete the Gatakis Shrine, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Gatakis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Gatakis Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Gatakis Shrine puzzle is all about combining the use of Link’s paraglider with various wind currents to enhance your glider’s mobility and reach new destinations. These techniques will come in very handy as your explore the world of Hyrule, and can even help you make new discoveries or reach new locations that you had been previously unable to visit.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve entered the Shrine, walk into the first room. You will approach a platform ledge, with a large gap between this ledge and the other side of the room. Jump from this ledge and use your paraglider to sail across to the other side, reaching the next platform.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you land on this next platform, turn and face your right hand side. You will see a windy corridor-like pathway covered in various blue lazers.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you jump and use your paraglider, the wind will be strong enough to push you through all the way to the other side, so you’ll just need to line up your direction to make sure you don’t hit and of the lazers, and controls Link’s movements quite strictly as you glide across.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you manage to glide through these lazers and reach the next stage of the shrine, follow the path left and head down the large hallway. Follow this path all the way to the end, and you will come across a large circular drop.

As you jump down here, there will be a gust of wind that blows you upwards. You will need to time you jump so that you manage to fall or glide back down and through the gap. You can use R to accelerate this fall by skydiving and then tapping to open Link’s glider until you get the timing right.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you make your way down, the next section will be covered in a large sheet of ice. Make sure to land softly on top of this ice, and then jump three times. The ice will now break, allowing you to fall through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you fall through, you will come across another burst of wind that pushes you upwards once you activate your glider. There will also be three different platforms – two on the same side to a gate/door, and one behind, in the opposite direction.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

First, use the gust of wind with your glider to boost yourself up then skydive/float your way down to the single platform on the other side. There will be a chest and a Soldier Construct on this platform. Take out the Soldier Construct, and open the chest to receive 1x Strong Construct Bow and add it to your inventory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now jump back off and repeat the action by using the gust of wind and your glider to land on the other two platforms. Take out the Soldier Constructs on each of these platforms to earn some extra Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horn.

Lastly, jump back down and activate your glider, and then use the wind currents to sail through the gap in the wall.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re through, activate your glider again and let the wind boost you to the top. You can now float down to the end of the Shrine below you and interact with the statue to mark the Shrine as complete and receive your Light of Blessing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about how to solve the Gatakis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

