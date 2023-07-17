How to Avoid Lightning in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a changing weather system, meaning players will go up against Hyrule’s harshest environments and wildest storms during their adventure as Link. However, this can come with challenges, such as the pesky lightning strikes dealing a hefty amount of damage to poor Link, making the weather a formidable foe. If you’re constantly getting zapped, there’s no need to worry; we’ve listed every technique for avoiding lightning below, so follow along for all the tips and tricks you’ll need to beat the weather of Hyrule.

Avoiding Lightning Strikes in Zelda TOTK

The first and easiest method that you can use to avoid being hit by lightning strikes during stormy weather in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to open your inventory by pressing the + button on your controller or Joy-Con and scroll over to your equipment and weapon tabs. Now unequip any Bows, Shields, and Melee Weapons made from Metal, as these attract lightning strikes to Link’s position.

You can tell which of your items are metallic by identifying the small lightning icon that glows, overlapping the weapon thumbnail. For example, both my Armor-Shard Shield and Gerudo Shield will attract lightning strikes to Link, as indicated in the screenshot below:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you need a melee weapon, you’ll have to stick to crafting one from a stick or wooden base weapon, as most swords and spears in the game have the metallic property. Otherwise, sticking to a wooden bow and utilizing arrow attachments may be another viable option for combat in stormy locations.

It’s important to note that while removing metallic objects from Link’s grip does stop lightning strikes from being directed at his exact location, it will not prevent them from occurring altogether. You can usually see where a lightning strike will hit a few seconds before it happens through a flash on the screen, so keep your eye out and dodge any incoming threats if necessary.

The second method to avoid lightning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is increasing Link’s temporary Shock Resistance by equipping various armors or consuming meals or Elixirs that contain the required property.

Increasing Lightning Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The quickest and easiest way to increase Link’s Shock Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to head into Link’s inventory with the + button and equip the Rubber Armor set, consisting of the Rubber Helm, Rubber Chest Piece, and Rubber Tights. This will give Link a high level of Shock Resistance for as long as you remain wearing the armor, meaning there’s no need to worry about the time limits induced by Elixirs or meals that contain this property instead.

Where to Get Rubber Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

To get this quirky set of Amor in it’s entire glory, you’ll need to obtain each piece from a separate chest located around the world map of Hyrule.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Rubber Helm can be found inside a chest at the end of Sarjon Woods Cave in the East Necluda Region, located at the approximate map coordinates of 1593, -2946-0023.

The Rubber Chest Piece can be found inside a chest deep within the Whistling Hill Cave at Hyrule Field, located at the approximate map coordinates of -0070, -1117, -0004.

Finally, the Rubber Tights can be retrieved from inside a chest within Horon Lagoon Cave in Lanyru Great Spring, located at the approximate coordinates of 4276, -0378, and -0021.

While it may be a rather bold outfit to flex and definitely on the less-fashionable side of Hyrule’s catalog, the trade-off is more than worth it. Remember, you can freely change back into a more aesthetic visual once you’re out of the storm – the sight of this outfit doesn’t have to haunt you forever!

Consuming Shock Resistance Elixirs & Foods

Lastly, if you’re not willing to sacrifice your dashing good looks for a little bit of Shock Resistance, you can still achieve this bonus condition by consuming dishes or Elixirs that contain the Shock Resistance property.

Here is a complete list of Elixirs and cooking Materials that offer this property to assist you with your meal prep:

Electro Elixir

Electric Darner

Thunderwing Butterfly

Electric Keese Eyeball

Yellow Chuchu Jelly

Shock Like Stone

Electric Lilazfos Horn

Voltfin Trout

Voltfruit

Zapshroom

Electric Saffina

Now that you know how to avoid lightning strikes and increase Shock Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, why not look to challenge yourself by taking on a mighty boss battle such as Molduga or Frox? Or perhaps now that you have a list of suitable Materials, you’re ready to start cooking some Shock Resistance dishes. If so, feel free to check out our complete guide for all recipes in the game and how to make them.