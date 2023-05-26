How to Beat Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A big annoying sand fish.
When exploring the Gerudo desert, some players may have the unpleasant experience of entering a Molduga territory. This aggressive fish will not hesitate to throw you into the air for daring to step foot on its home. Instead of cowering in fear, here’s a guide on how to beat a Molduga in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda: TOTK Molduga Boss Fight Guide
Rule number one to follow when facing a Molduga is to avoid the sand. Do not stand on top of it more than necessary. You must find any kind of elevated platforms nearby, such as rocks, to avoid being mauled by the massive fish.
Once you have a safe spot, you can pull out your bow and fuse a Time Bomb device to your arrow. A Molduga will try to stay under the sand and only come out to attack. Since you cannot land a hit when it’s hiding, you need to throw bait to drag it to the surface.
Although you can use any kind of material, a Time Bomb is the best lure against a Molduga. Besides being a great bait, this Zonai device will explode several seconds after you launch it. That means when the boss attempts to swallow the object, it will detonate inside the creature and stun it.
You can now safely approach the monster and attack using your strongest melee weapons. However, you must immediately return to your safe spot when you see the fish move. If you get too greedy, the Molduga will throw you into the sky like a sack of potatoes.
Afterward, you can repeat this pattern until the boss’ HP reaches zero. Once it’s dead, the creature will drop a Molduga Bone, several Molduga Fins, and a treasure chest. The last one usually contains a Gerudo weapon, such as a scimitar that you need to create the Scimitar of the Seven.
That’s everything you need to know about the best strategy to beat a Molduga in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Want to read more Zelda content? Then scroll down and click the links below to check out the latest TOTK coverage on Twinfinite.
