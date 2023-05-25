How to Get Scimitar of the Seven in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After clearing the Lightning Temple and stopping the sand shroud, you can accept a side quest to create a brand new sword for Link. Unlike decayed weapons that you can find in the wild, this sword is unique and can only be obtained from a specific NPC. Without further ado, here’s how you can get the Scimitar of the Seven in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Crafting Scimitar of the Seven Guide

The first thing you need to do is head over to Toruma Dunes, located on the west side of Gerudo Town. If you have unlocked the Miryotanog shrine, you can simply fast-travel to the structure and look northwest. A trail of smoke will mark the location of a Gerudo woman named Isha, who has been stuck in the desert due to a Molduga.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you defeat the sand creature, Isha will thank you and ask you to meet her in Gerudo Town. You can go to the accessory shop and speak with the two women in front of the entrance. Cara will give you a Diamond as a reward, and you can talk to Isha again to start the Pride of the Gerudo side quest.

The woman says she can make you a brand new sword and shield if you bring her the necessary materials. Here’s what you need:

10 pieces of Flint

Four Diamonds

Gerudo Scimitar

Gerudo Shield

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The easiest item to obtain is Flint, which you can get by breaking rocks found in numerous caves. On the other hand, Diamond is a scarce resource that you can acquire by destroying golden rocks or clearing certain shrines. However, if you don’t mind cheating a bit, you can use the duplication glitch to get several copies of this rare gem.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you don’t have any Gerudo Scimitar and Shield in your inventory, you can enter the Ancient Altar Ruins by jumping into the sand pits in East Barrens. You will find numerous chests inside the hidden chamber, two of which will contain the required equipment.

Once you have all the necessary items, you can speak to Isha in front of her shop. She will quickly craft the Scimitar of the Seven and the Daybreaker, which were the favored weapons of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Scimitar of the Seven in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to craft this powerful sword, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts