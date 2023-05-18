How to Do the Infinite Dupe Glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already had a massive discovery by fans who have been working their way through the game, with these players discovering an infinite duplication glitch. This glitch lets you duplicate any material in your inventory an infinite amount of times, letting you then sell them on to shops for endless rupees. If you’re wondering how this trick works, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to do the infinite duplication glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Infinite Duplication Glitch Method

The Infinite Materials Duplication glitch is currently only known to be working on Version 1.1.0 of the game. This means that you will need to either update your game to 1.1.0 while you still can, or if you’ve already updated, then to remain on this version and avoid updating your game any further, as Nintendo will very likely get rid of this in a patch as soon as possible.

The infinite duplication trick will require you to have 2x Bows, and a Material that you would like to duplicate.

First, take out a Bow, and hold ZR to draw back a shot. While still holding ZR, press up on the d-pad to open the Materials menu, and attach the material that you’d like to duplicate to your arrow. In this case, I’ve gone for Keese Eyeballs.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, without releasing the arrow, press B to cancel the shot, and head back into your inventory. You should still be able to see your Material attached to the end of the Bow in the inventory preview.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Scroll over to your equipped Bow, and open the mini menu. From here, select Drop. Without exiting your Bow inventory, now scroll over to another Bow and open the mini menu to hit Equip.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After selecting Equip, quickly press the + button on your Joy-Con or controller to rapidly pause and then unpause your game. This speed can be a little difficult to pull off, so don’t worry if it takes you more than one try to get this timing down. If done correctly, your second Bow should also be shown in your inventory with the Material item attached.

Now Drop this second Bow, back out of your inventory, and pick up both Bows from the ground. Upon doing so, you should receive x2 of the initial 1x item you equipped, effectively letting you duplicate any material over and over.

This can be helpful for increasing a quantity of rare or expensive items, letting you sell them all off to merchants and cash in on all the Rupees you’ll ever need! I don’t know about you, but that seems like a pretty sweet glitch, and not super complicated to pull off. Of course, if you’re still having trouble, there are a ton of reliable video walkthroughs showing off this trick that can help you learn the correct timing, such as the demonstration provided by Caspahz on YouTube.

That’s everything you need to know about how to do the infinite duplication glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

