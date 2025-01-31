How to Get Decay Tool and Overgrowth Tool in Enshrouded

Enshrouded update 5 added several adjustments and upgrades to the existing building mechanics. Some of these upgrades let you style your buildings in unique new ways. If you want to try them all, we suggest learning how to get the Decay Tool and add Vines in Enshrouded.

How to Get and Use Decay Tool in Enshrouded

To get the Decay Tool speak to the Collector NPC in your village. You can unlock the Collector NPC by completing the ‘Explore the Hollow Halls’ quest given by the Alchemist. Open his crafting menu and scroll down to the Tools and Components section. You’ll find the Decay Tool here.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To craft the Decay tool you’re going to need some materials first.

1 Bronze Bars

1 Limestone

1 Hardwood

You can craft Bronze Bars in the Furnace or Smelter, but you must collect Copper Bars and Tin Bars first. Limestone can be found as a terrain material in the Nomad Highlands, and you’ll have to mine it with a Pickaxe. The Low Meadows are the best place to farm Limestone quickly. Lastly, you need Hardwood which can be collected by cutting down the large moss-covered trees in the Revelwoods region.

Once you have your Decay Tool, you can start going around and trying it out on the various blocks in your base. It adds a unique Decayed effect that gives any base a more aged or ancient ruins-type look; the geometrical jaggedness can look cool for more dungeon-type bases. You can build and remove the Decay effect whenever you want, so it’s not permanent.

Image via Enshrouded Youtube

How to Get and Use Overgrowth Tool in Enshrouded

To get the Overgrowth Tool speak to the Farmer NPC in your Village. You unlock the Farmer NPC early on in Enshrouded as part of the main quests. You can then open the crafting menu and scroll down to the Tools and Components section, where you’ll find the Overgrowth Tool.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To craft the Overgrowth Tool, you’re going to need the following materials:

3 Grilled Penny Bun

3 Goo

Penny Bun is the new name for the Red Mushrooms, which can be easily found in the Springlands region. You might already have some of these in your inventory, so just head over to a campfire and grill them. Goo is a bit trickier to collect as you must craft it at the Mortar after unlocking the Alchemist. It requires one Dirt, one Shroud Liquid, and one Bug Dust. You’ll have to complete the Alchemist’s quests to unlock the Mortar. Shroud Liquid can be found in the pods in the Shroud, and Bug Dust can be crafted at the Mortar with Critter Parts from the Shroud Bug enemies.

Image via Enshrouded Youtube

Once you’ve done all this and crafted your Overgrowth Tool, you can choose any kind of flora and decorate your walls with it. You can swap through your plant options from the menu on the right. Plus, you can remove the flowers you place whenever you want. It’s time to make the perfect Shire replica or a completely hidden treehouse.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Decay Tool and Overgrowth Tools in Enshrouded. For more guides, check out how to tame the new Dune Armadillo and how to get Metal Scraps.

