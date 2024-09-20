Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Artwork for the Anime Vanguards Ascension guide from the official Roblox game page.
Image Source: Kitawari via Twinfinite
Category:
Uncategorized
Guides
Roblox

Anime Vanguards Ascension Guide

Here's an Amime Vanguards Ascension Guide that will teach you how to ascend a unit to boost its stats!
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:20 pm

Ascending a unit in Anime Vanguard will slightly boost their base stats like Damage, Range, and Attack Speed. However, ascending a unit can be tricky due to what you must have to complete the process. Here’s an Anime Vanguards Ascension Guide that will teach you everything you need to know!

Recommended Videos

How to Ascend a Unit in Anime Vanguards

Ascending a unit in Anime Vanguards by sacrificing a copy of a mythic unit and using an evolution item.
Image Source: Kitawari via Twinfinite

Here’s how to Ascend units in Anime Vanguards:

  1. Go to the Ascension vendor
    • He looks like the Kakashi Hatake model and is to the left of the Summon area.
  2. Click the left Plus button
  3. Pick a Mythic unit
    • If you don’t see your mythic unit, you must unequip it before it ascends.
  4. Look at the ‘Requirements’ field to see what you’ll need for the ascension process in Anime Vanguards!
    • For instance, you’ll need another copy of your mythic unit plus a certain amount of a unit-specific evolution item to complete the process.
  5. Click the Ascend button

You can ascend a mythic unit in anime vanguard up to three times. Unfortunately, you’ll need a copy of the mythic you want to ascend every time you put it through this process, meaning you’ll need three copies in addition to the one you are ascending. While this may seem complicated, at least it provides a method to eliminate your copies since you can equip duplicates.

After the Ascension process, your unit will game a yellow star underneath your unit, indicating the number of times your unit has been through the ascension process. Be sure to hit the Preview button to ensure the boost in stats is worth the extra copy and unit-specific item. Otherwise, save them for later.

Now that you’ve our Anime Vanguards Ascension Guide, you’ll know exactly how to ascend your units to boost their stats! Check out our other Anime Vanguards guides, like this Anime Vanguards Tier List, so you know the best mythic units to ascend!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell is a part-time staff Writer at Twinfinite and has written for over two years in the game journalism industry. In his previous roles, Matthew primarily covered Manga, like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play goalie in rec ice hockey, spoil his dog Nux, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
Link to Twinfinite