How to Get Early Purchase Incentive Items in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Throughout The Sims 4’s timeline, many expansion packs have included fashionable pre-order bonuses to commemorate the newest add-on. So, it comes as no surprise to see this feature for the latest Horse Ranch DLC, showcasing Western-styled decorations for your settlement. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering where to get The Sims 4: Horse Ranch pre-order bonuses, and we’ll show you what steps you need to take to find them.

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

To get the Horse Ranch’s early incentive items, you must pre-order the expansion pack before Aug. 31, 2023, on one of the following platforms:

As you may expect, you will need the base game to play the Horse Ranch pack, as well as any other add-ons. Players can also get a reduced price from an EA Play membership, with a 10 percent discount for expansion packs.

Those who pre-order before the designated date can find the items in Build Mode by enabling the Horse Ranch filter. But if you don’t see it available, you can update the game to trigger its appearance in your inventory.

What Are The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Pre-Order Bonuses? Answered

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch pre-order version includes three exclusive items:

Softly Spoke n’ Petals

’63 Twilight Notes Resonator Guitar

The Rocking Star

Softly Spoke n’ Petals is a wagon wheel that can be used for decoration at the ranch, featuring a wildflower design. Then, you can kick back and relax with the Rocking Star chair, which can alleviate a Sim’s stress during a hectic day at the farmstead. Last but not least is the ’63 Twilight Notes Resonator Guitar, perfect for music lovers who love performing at parties or on the porch.

The Horse Ranch also features additional Western-inspired items, including new cowboy outfits, ranch designs, and recipes.

Now that you know all about the Horse Ranch’s early incentive items, you can start preparing even further with our minimum and recommended system requirements guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims content.