The 10 Rarest Monopoly GO Stickers

If you’re a fan of Monopoly GO, then you know the endless hunt for in-game stickers. They are a great way to collect some fun new items, and you can also trade them with friends, along with buying them. But, have you only been getting the most common stickers, and none of those rare gold ones? We have compiled the ten rarest Monopoly GO stickers, so you can take a look and see if you’ve got any rare ones.

Rarest Monopoly GO Stickers

10. The Barber of Seville

Are you familiar with the classic opera The Barber of Seville? That one is all about Figaro being the best of the best. You can also get a slice of that thrill by collecting this rare five-star gold sticker.

9. Beatboxer

Are you ready to provide solid support for your friends that are about to launch into a historical rap battle? Then you definitely need to have this rare five-star gold Beatboxer sticker in your collection.

8. The Best Gift

If you miss the good ol’ times when your parents would come home and bring you the one thing you’ve always wanted, then indeed, The Best Gift sticker is definitely one you’ll want in your collection.

7. Glass Harmonica

This is definitely one of the most unique musical instruments you could find around the world, not to mention its beautiful finish and sound. So, it makes perfect sense for the Glass Harmonica sticker to be one of the rarest in Monopoly GO.

Say Cuddle!

Working with animals is, of course, one of the best things in life. But even better if you get chance to cuddle with them, even in a petting zoo. And of course, have your friend take your picture while you are cuddling with some sweet koalas in this rare Say Cuddle! sticker.

Making History

If you are a fan of great and unforgettable songs, plays, or books, then you definitely want this sticker in your collection. A rare four-star gold sticker, this is all about those great moments in history.

Merry Cassowary

Are you familiar with the Cassowary? It’s an animal from northeastern Australia, and they definitely do look like a vague descendant of the dinosaurs. But in this one sticker, this Cassowary is also quite happy, so it looks even better!

Monopoly Tunes

Which tunes would be the best to have in the background while you’re playing Monopoly GO? Well, we are not quite sure ourselves, but this is a great rare sticker to have, which might suggest a boy band to play along with your victory run.

I’m All Ears

While we are not sure about which animal has the biggest ears, we are quite sure the elephant would rank among the top ten. And it also ranks among our top ten rarest Monopoly GO stickers, and this one is also quite cute and funny.

Wake-up-call!

Oh no, what happened to the little Monopoly guy? Perhaps it was some important news, or maybe a great win by a player. But either way, this event was a 100% essential wake-up-call, as is this rare five-star gold sticker.

That is all we have for you on the rarest Monopoly GO stickers.