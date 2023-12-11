Top 10 Rarest Original Xbox Games That Are Worth a Fortune

The original Xbox was a big moment in gaming over 20 years ago, serving as Microsoft’s headfirst dive into the medium.

And while it was a bit rough around the edges — and obviously couldn’t overcome the Goliath that was the PlayStation 2 — it was still an admirable attempt that established Microsoft as a major player in the gaming space. It also introduced some franchises that would stand among the pantheon of gaming’s most iconic names, and it served as a quantum leap forward for online gaming.

With Microsoft’s continued commitment to backward compatibility on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, original Xbox games have not become as rare or expensive as their PlayStation 2 or GameCube counterparts. Still, that doesn’t mean every Xbox game is a walk in the park to find because there are certainly some games that might light your wallet on fire. Here are 10 of the rarest and most expensive Xbox games that are probably far less important than buying groceries this month.

As per usual, all prices are based on numbers provided by PriceCharting. Used prices are based on the “Loose Price” listing, while new prices are based on the “New Price” listing. Entries are ranked from lowest to highest by their respective “new” price.

10. Def Jam: Fight for NY

$349 New | $71 Used

Image Source: EA Games

Let’s ease into the list a bit with a game that’s sure to bring back some memories. Def Jam: Fight for NY is a cult classic among gamers, and its continued popularity has led to many curious players hoping to snag a copy for themselves. Across all consoles, though, it’s pretty expensive, and with the fact that a Platinum Hits version exists on Xbox, this original Black Label release is even more of a premium.

A used copy runs for around $71, which is not too far off from what current games cost today. A new copy, though, will drop you down $349. Would you believe it if you found out that this is actually the cheapest of the three consoles? New copies on the GameCube run for $350, while the PlayStation 2 version will set you back a massive $498. It’s sure to be a great time if you can find an affordable copy…but obviously, that’s a big “if.” One can only hope it gets a reissue on modern consoles at some point.

9. Halo Triple Pack

$350 New | $43 Used

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Halo 3 might not have been ready until the release of the Xbox 360, but that didn’t stop Microsoft from going through with the Halo Triple Pack on the original Xbox…which obviously didn’t include the third game. No, this triple pack featured Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and the Halo 2 Multiplayer Map Pack. Being that all three games are in their own individual boxes, it’s probably not obscenely hard to find a used copy, but finding an entirely sealed bundle is a different story.

Grabbing this used only sets you down $43, but if you can find a new copy, you’ll have to throw down $350. It’s a pretty big ask, one that only the staunchest of collectors should truly go for. The good news, though, is that used copies are available at a far more affordable price if you’re truly looking for that authentic experience. If not, Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One should suit you just fine.

8. Silent Hill 2

$375 New | $35 Used

Image Source: Konami

You might not have expected a game like this to end up here, but yes, Silent Hill 2 is a pretty rare find. Even despite its critical acclaim and commercial success, prices for this game have been marked up by quite a bit. It might help that the Xbox version served as an extended version of the original game, and the later release of a Platinum Hits version may have made the original more of a challenge to find.

Used copies are not too bad, landing at around $35. It’s when you get to the new copies, which go for $375, that we start seeing things get wild. This isn’t limited to the Xbox version, either: a new copy on PC will go for $428, while a new copy on the PlayStation 2 lands around $558. Maybe finding a used copy will suit you well if you want the authentic experience, but proceed with caution if you’re looking for a new copy…or hey, maybe wait for the upcoming remake.

7. Teen Titans

$480 New | $119 Used

Image Source: THQ

Licensed games are fodder to end up on a list like this, and we’ve got our first example here with Teen Titans. This is an example of a game that received a massive upcharge largely because of its release timing: compared to the other console versions (which were released in May 2006), Teen Titans was released for team green in October, a full five months later. By that point, the Xbox 360 was almost a year old, which meant a game like this was always gonna be behind the eight ball.

As a result, used copies run for roughly $119, while new copies jump up to $480. This is in stark contrast to the PlayStation 2 and GameCube versions, which still fetch a notable amount but nothing that borders too far into “unaffordable” territory. Thus, your best bet if looking for this game is to find it on another platform, though…it’s little more than an average beat ‘em up, so you might want to redirect your search elsewhere.

6. Yu-Gi-Oh: The Dawn of Destiny [Platinum Hits]

$600 New | $13 Used

Image Source: Konami

Continuing into licensed game territory, we’ve got an interesting one, as Yu-Gi-Oh: The Dawn of Destiny is an Xbox-exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh entry. It’s interesting in that it’s a game based on a popular Japanese franchise, published by the Japanese company Konami…that wasn’t released in Japan. Sure, it’s understandable because the Xbox is not popular in Japan, but…still strange. Either way, this didn’t deter it from selling enough to make it to the Platinum Hits line, but such copies must not have been produced en masse because it’s become quite expensive.

A used copy is extremely affordable at $13, but finding a new copy will force you to cough up $600. Beyond potential rarity, it seems all versions of this game (Platinum Hits or otherwise) came with some Limited Edition playing cards, a not-uncommon practice with Yu-Gi-Oh games that’s been discussed here before. Thus, your decision to cut off an arm and a leg might come down to how much you care about those cards. A used copy is plenty affordable, sure, but given that the game doesn’t seem to be all too great, you might just be better off finding a more enjoyable Yu-Gi-Oh experience elsewhere.

5. Halo: Combat Evolved [Not For Resale]

$765 New | $7 Used

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

The Halo franchise has made the list twice, and it probably won’t be too big a surprise to see a “Not For Resale” disc end up here. While these are typically used for console bundles or in-store promo units, this version of Halo: Combat Evolved seems to have been available specifically for employees at the Microsoft Store. Naturally, this meant that a smaller number of copies were made, thus making this an even more interesting collector’s item.

Interestingly, used copies of this go for only $7. For whatever reason, though, a new copy costs somewhere around $765. Quite frankly, of the many “rare and expensive” game lists this writer has created here, that’s one of the largest discrepancies between “used” and “new” prices to date. It appears Microsoft employees probably weren’t getting their exclusive versions of Halo just to stare at them; it was a pretty huge game, after all. Thankfully, there are about 50 different ways to play the original Halo game at this point, so you don’t need to drop your rent money on something like this.

4. NBA Ballers [Platinum Hits]

$803 New | $60 Used

Image Source: Midway Sports

On its own, NBA Ballers is not an expensive game. You can find it on PlayStation 2 or Xbox for roughly $35 or under, and you’ll be treated to a pretty solid Midway basketball game if you do grab it. The Platinum Hits version, on the other hand? Yeah, good luck catching this one. While the original game was released in 2004, the Platinum Hits version seemed to come along around 2005 after the Xbox 360 had already been out. Thus, Microsoft and Midway probably didn’t bother giving it a large print run and it became a hard find, thus jacking up its price.

A used copy runs at around $60, which isn’t the worst price in the world. The $803 it would cost to get a new copy? Yeah, that’s a totally different beast altogether. This version is most likely only for those who absolutely NEED to have a full Platinum Hits collection. Otherwise, just grab a standard copy of the game and ball out with a few friends. You might even find that the game has aged pretty decently.

3. Futurama

$923 New | $161 Used

Image Source: Vivendi Universal Games

A Futurama game being rare? That can’t be right; surely, this game sold a good amount, right? Well, no. The Futurama game was released after the series had been canceled — the first time, because it’s been canceled more times than Brett Favre has retired — and was essentially seen as a “lost episode,” since it was released after the final episode had aired. By that point, with dwindling audience interest, Vivendi Universal didn’t go through the legwork of producing many copies, and thus, it became a pretty rare collector’s item.

Even just snagging a used copy of the game will set you back $161, while a new copy lands all the way up at $923. A decade ago, you may have been able to find this for something in the $30 range, but now, you’ll have to give up way more than that if you want it. What’s worse is that the game is not all that great to begin with, so a $191 minimum is a steep fine. Maybe you should spend your time and money on a game from creator Matt Groening’s other big series, The Simpsons.

2. Steel Battalion

$1,150 New | $305 Used

Here we have a special example of a rare game. Steel Battalion was an early Xbox game published by Capcom that gained notoriety for its insane controller. As pictured above, this controller had 44 input points/buttons and was meant to simulate the feeling of being inside a mech. Incredibly creative, but it was a large and expensive controller for a game that, mostly, played to a specific niche. Thus, only a few of these were created (somewhere around 2,000 units initially) and the price obviously skyrocketed.

Simply finding a used copy of this will drain $305 from your wallet, while a new copy will brush you back by a whopping $1,150. It’s sad because the game actually seemed to be pretty good and the controller added to the experience in a unique way, but it was always gonna be hard to sell something like this. If you’re able to find it for a decent price, go ahead and grab it, but don’t get your hopes up that those numbers will go down much.

1. Shrek Super Party [Watch Bundle]

$1,500 New | $395 Used

Image Source: TDK Mediactive

Oh dear…it’s returned. As previously noted in Twinfinite’s article discussing the worst GameCube games one could play, Shrek Super Party is a game this writer is all too familiar with. “Big Head Shrek,” as his friends refer to it, has become a source of night terrors, the kind with which I have trouble escaping. Monsieur Hood’s piercing smile can only make me cower in fear, and in spite of his short stature, Lord Farquaad’s equally terrifying expression has made him my sleep-paralysis demon.

It’s like everywhere I look, I see “Big Head Shrek.” And now, the information has come through that this life-altering game had an Xbox-exclusive Special Edition that came with a watch. Perhaps this is the key to purging the infidels that haunt me in my sleep. Surely, acquiring this watch bundle will keep the demons away, like garlic to a vampire. This is what needs to be bought in order to get a good night’s sleep…if it wasn’t so expensive.

Even getting a used copy of this bundle nets you $395, while a new copy will go for a whopping $1,500. There’s simply very little reason to spend four figures on any video game, let alone one this shockingly bad. Sure, the game is far more affordable on other platforms, but without that watch, it appears sleep will continue to be elusive. I’ll conquer you one day, Farquaad.

But until the demons are slain, what are some other rare and expensive Xbox games? Let us know in the comments!