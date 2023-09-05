Why Is Watchdog Ship Inaccessible in Starfield? Answered

Starfield players, despite the plethora of places to go and things to do, will have hit at least a few dead ends in their time with Bethesda’s space epic. One is the Watchdog Ship, but why is it inaccessible and unusable in Starfield?

Watchdog Ship Inaccessible In Starfield

The short answer to why the Watchdog Ship is inaccessible in Starfield is that players won’t have met the criteria to unlock and access the ship.

The longer answer depends on the specific reason the ship is inaccessible, which could be one of a couple of reasons based on players’ feedback so far. As a result, you’ll need to figure out what you’ve not yet done and how to rectify it.

The Watchdog Ship is purchasable in Starfield if players have 42,000 Credits and can make the journey to Akila City.

However, players might struggle to access it when they first find it. The reasons why are outlined below:

Quest Line

The first and most common reason is that it’s too early in the game for players to access the Watchdog Ship, which is a high value and powerful ship. To solve this specific problem, players will need to progress further through the game’s narrative for it to become accessible.

In short, if the Watchdog Ship you’ve found is part of a specific quest or mission, you won’t be able to access it until after the quest in question has been completed.

Piloting Class

As they work through Starfield, players can upgrade aspects of their Spacefarer, one of which is the Piloting Class. This necessitates players investing their Skill Points to become better pilots and command better ships – like the Watchdog Ship.

If you’ve progressed a fair way through the game but still can’t access the ship, then take some time to put some Skill Points into the Piloting Class to remedy the issue.

That’s everything we have on why the Watchdog Ship is inaccessible in Starfield. Basically, keep playing and it should soon be made available to you, especially if you’ve completed the mission(s) in which it features. For other head-scratchers you’ve encountered in the game, give our related articles down below a look.