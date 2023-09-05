Where to Buy More Guns & Weapons in Starfield

Since you must face countless hostile enemies in Starfield, having an arsenal of good and lethal guns and weapons is necessary. While you can pick up all sorts of gear by looting, there are numerous shops you can visit to buy new guns.

Starfield Gun Store Locations

You can access gun shops quite early in the game. Once you visit New Atlantis on planet Jemison in the Alpha Centaury system, you can discover two weapon stores in this area.

The first shop is called Centaurian Arsenal, and it is located in the Residential District. The second store, The Trade Authority, is in the MAST district, and you must take the elevator next to the Transit Station to enter an underground marketplace called The Well.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’re inside the building, you must speak to an employee working there to access the shop. Besides selling guns and weapons, these stores usually also sell all kinds of ammo. If you have unused gear in your inventory, you can sell them to the shops by pressing the LB button.

Besides the two stores in New Atlantis, you can also visit other weapon shops on other planets. Here are some of their locations:

Akila City : Rowland Arms, Laredo Firearms

: Rowland Arms, Laredo Firearms Neon: Neon Tactical, Arboron

Unfortunately, although you can get various weapons from these shops, they won’t sell any legendary gear. The best way to obtain them is by defeating powerful enemies you encounter during your adventure.

Besides buying new guns and weapons, you can also purchase Ship Parts from certain stores in Starfield. Luckily, you can find one of these shops in New Atlantis, and it is called Jemison Mercantile.