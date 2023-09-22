Where Is New Homestead in Starfield? Answered

As Starfield is so vast in scope, it’s easy to get a little lost in the endless ocean of space. Making matters worse, sometimes, the game will not spawn a quest marker for where you need to go next. This has led to much confusion when you’re trying to get from point A to B. Because of this, we thought it’d be wise to help all those who may be wondering where New Homestead is in Starfield.

How to Find New Homestead in Starfield

To find New Homestead, you’ll firstly need to grav jump to the Sol system, which is northwest of the Alpha Centauri system and west of the Marion system.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

From here, zero in on Titan, which is one of the moons that orbits Saturn (as highlighted below).

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once zoomed in, select the ‘New Homestead‘ landing location and you’ll be able to travel there.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

What Is in New Homestead?

The Titan settlement has some shops, NPCs, quests, and unique points of interest. Here’s a rundown of what you can find there:

New Homestead Store

Chunks

Clinic

New Homestead Museum

Farms

Brown Horse Tavern

Lounge

Energy Systems Office

Starsap Tours

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

And that wraps up our guide on where New Homestead is in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get the best reactor and how to get the Revenant rifle. And for everything else, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.