What Does Supra et Ultra Mean in Starfield? Answered

During the Delivering Details mission in Starfield, you’ll have to answer a few questions to test your knowledge about the Vanguard. The bartender will only provide you with crucial information for the quest after you pass the test, involving the faction’s motto and testing procedures. We’ll help you with this questionnaire by explaining what Supra et Ultra means and the grade you received during the exam.

What Is the Vanguard Motto in Starfield?

Based on your time in the UC Vanguard initiation, Supra et Ultra means “Above and Beyond,” which is a dialogue choice you must pick when conversing with Lou Saavedra on Mars. You may get by with other selections, but this talking point will impress him and move you to the next stage.

If Sarah Morgan is in your party, you can choose the option “I can vouch for this one” to finish the quiz immediately, where she will provide Lou with the necessary information he needs to trust you. As long you pick the more positive dialogue selections, you should be able to win him over, getting you one step closer to Percival’s whereabouts.

What Grade Did You Get in Your Entrance Exam in Starfield?

When Lou asks you, “What grade was it you got on your entrance exam?”, you can select “The Vanguard entrance exam isn’t graded like that” to impress him even more. He will then tell you about Percival’s debt, and you must remove it to progress further in the Delivering Devils mission. You can do this procedure in three ways: paying it off entirely, breaking into the Trade Authority, or killing a space leader.

If you don’t mind a little espionage, you can sneak into the Trade Authority to reduce Percival’s debt. Players can also talk to Cambridge Cooper (who is also at the bar) to unlock the mission in the Deep Mines, rewarding them with enough money for the character’s bill. Or, you can talk to Oktai Enbayar at the Trade Authority Outpost room to clear out his debt, costing you 21,867 Credits.

Now that you know what Supra et Ultra means, you can progress further in the Delivering Devils questline to narrow down Percival’s whereabouts. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below to explore more Starfield content.

