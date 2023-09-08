Top 10 Coolest Ship Builds in Starfield

Starfield players have been spending a considerable amount of time perfecting their craft in the game’s immersive ship customization, ushering in a wave of innovative builds. While some fanmade creations have been inspired by notable fictional universes, others introduce an entirely new concept for designs. We’ve scoured the forums to find the most extraordinary Starfield ship builds and narrowed down the best ones in this epic list.

Planet Express

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via SP7R

If there’s one build I was hoping to get in Starfield, it would definitely be the Planet Express, and I’m happy to see this dream realized with SP7R’s design. Right off the bat, we see the distinct green color of the iconic vessel, along with a few other additions that will genuinely make you feel like you’ve stepped into an episode of Futurama.

To show off your love for the show even further, you could take on the Long Hauler Background to commemorate the Planet Express’s delivery adventures, or you can dabble with the Professor attribute to play the role of Professor Farnsworth. Now, we just need to get a mod to get Bender into the mix, mainly since the robot Vasco could be used as a basis.

The Bebop

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Vithrasir

Everyone’s favorite space cowboy has returned in Reddit user Vithrasir’s outstanding Bebop build (with a darker color appearance.) The creation resembles the layout of Captain Jet’s famous ship that acted as the primary mode of transportation for Spike Speigel and the rest of the crew. Although you won’t be able to interact with beloved characters in the series, they’ll still be there in spirit with the companions you meet along the way.

According to Vithrasir, the creation was used with the level 4 ship design and piloting skills, but you’ll probably need a hefty amount of credits to afford the parts. You can also factor in the Bebop’s interior design, given that there’s plenty of room to cover from what we’ve seen in the anime.

The Scorpion III

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Sittlador

Reddit user Sittlador’s constructed a ship build that resembles a deadly scorpion with pieces that mimic the creature’s pinchers and tail. The vessel features B Class parts, so you must devote your time to rank up the Pilot skill to maximize its performance. One user mentioned that the cockpit seems to be the Nova Galactic bridge from Titan’s New Homestead, which has a reasonably wide view compared to others you may have seen.

The cargo space showcases a pretty decent size, perfect for all the collectibles you’ll discover over time. And, you can fit most of the crew inside, with its maximum limit of six members on board.

Normandy SR-2

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via neok182

A Mass Effect-inspired ship had to make it over to Starfield in one way or another, including this Normandy SR-2 blueprint from neok182. The vessel first appeared in Mass Effect 2 and was the primary mode of transportation for players under the leadership of Commander Shephard. Now, fans of the series can take hold of this ship again and use it to take down foes across the Settled Systems.

You can start off with the foundation that was used for the vessel, known as “The Stronghold,” a purchasable craft that is regarded as one of the best ships to buy in the game. Besides this creation, neok182 also incorporated the Firefly-class transport ship on the post for those who enjoyed the beloved TV series.

Millennium Falcon

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via krunkstep77

Although there are a lot of Star Wars-inspired ships out there, nothing beats the Millennium Falcon, especially since it survived through the original and sequel trilogies. Reddit user krunkstep77 was among the first to design the famous cruiser, replicating its circular structure and gray color. There are plenty of variations of this build, and they have continued to evolve as more players tune into Starfield.

But if you’ve seen too many Millennium Falcons, you can try to recreate the X-Wing like Fudgiebrown did to eliminate some Spacers with ease. Or, players can go to the dark side and attempt to construct the Death Star, which will likely need a ton of mods to get the whole package.

Space Truckin’

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via alexjosco

Reddit user alexjosco’s truck reminds us that not all builds will need to be based around a ship, bringing the life of the highway over to the Settled Systems. The vessel is excellent for those who enjoy the transportation side of Starfield, and there’s certainly enough space to take on multiple jobs at a time due to the numerous cargo storages on board.

Other players have attempted to further the everyday vehicle collection, including a UC Fisherman ship from MrCaine332. There will presumably be more builds like this as time progresses, and it could possibly open the door to a Grand Theft Auto-inspired playthrough.

The Broadsword

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Alvadar65

Those who chose the Bounty Hunter background can marvel at Alvadar65’s Broadsword build that fits perfectly with this lifestyle. This original creation was inspired by the Mamba from the Elite Dangerous, another game that takes place in space. Most of the build derives from Hope Tech and Akila City, but you can always mess around with your own ideas if you want to construct it yourself.

The Broadsword also comes with the Atlatl 270B Missile Launcher and PB-100 Neutron Beams. For a complete breakdown, you can check out Alvadar65’s list of ship parts to better understand the layout.

Miss Frizzle’s Magic School Bus

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via SP7R

Miss Frizzle’s Magic School Bus is a build I did not expect to see, but somehow, SP7R has pulled it off once again through this recreation. Instead of wheels, they placed four boosters to launch the vessel into orbit, allowing you to hum the theme song during each takeoff. The shields can also help you withstand an enemy ship’s attacks, as well as an extensive cargo hold to make room for all your treasures.

Given that there is a Professor Background, some players hope to do a Miss Frizzle playthrough with this bus to experience the classic ’90s show in an entirely new way.

Thomas the Tank Engine

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via MrCaine332

Gamers always seem to involve Thomas the Tank Engine whenever there’s a customization feature, so it’s no surprise for this train to appear again with MrCaine332’s Starfield creation. Considering the number of parts, this build can take up the whole spaceport and can be seen from a faraway distance. Unfortunately, it will take some time to afford this craft, but you can try to use the money glitch to simplify the process.

Not only is Thomas a part of the ship customization, but you can also discover the Vasco retexture mod to take the train with you wherever you go, no matter how creepy it may look.

The Unbeatable Ship

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Morfalath

Ship combat can sometimes be overwhelming due to the enemy’s annoyingly accurate targeting system. However, Morfalath’s blueprint can finally give you more of an advantage with your defense by completely taking out the center of your vessel. The opposing AI typically tries to hit the middle of the vehicle, so having this feature will prove beneficial as they struggle to target your ship.

Of course, you can still take damage at some points, but at least you’ll have more of a chance instead of getting eliminated quickly with another build. Kingdom Hearts 2 players have also noted how the vessel reminds them of the donut-shaped Gummi ship, which functions similarly to this design.