How To Use Starfield Money Glitch on Xbox

There aren’t many games where you don’t need in-game currency to be able to get the best gear and experience. Whether it be credits, gil, or dollars, you’re going to need it at some point, and Starfield is no exception. It isn’t always the easiest to come by, so read on to learn how to get more money using a newfound glitch in Starfield.

Starfield Infinite Money Glitch Guide

This route was made known by vNivara, and he has filmed a video showing how to get there. So, if you get a little bit stuck, you can always check his video to see where he goes.

Likewise, before heading any further, make sure that you are stocked up on Med Packs, and that you have a Boost Pack that has the Power Boost Pack mod attached. You will be using your Boost Pack quite a lot. It will take multiple steps to perform this glitch, so be ready for at least five minutes of exploration. We also recommend saving multiple times along the way, as it can be a finicky route.

The likelihood, is that you won’t reach it on your first try. Getting stuck or drowning is a common occurrence, so try to have patience with it as it’s not easy.

The first thing that you will need to do is head to New Atlantis on Jemison. Once there, you will need to head to the Commercial District. After you load into the area you will see a sign for GalBank, SSNN Field Office, and UC Distribution. Turn right at the sign and head to the ledge that overlooks the dam.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Step One of the Glitch

From here you will want to:

Jump over the barrier and start descending the dam

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Boost over to the other side of the dam once down

When at the opposite side, head right toward the rocky ledge

Jump over the white beams that you will find to your left, and then down the rock face to the right

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Land on the ledge below, and then look to the right. You will need to boost through the tiny gap that’s against the dam

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Follow this down the hillside and go under the invisible barrier

Then, make your way up the other side of the hill until you start to float

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Step Two of the Glitch

At this point you will actually be under the water, but so far down that the game doesn’t register it. As you start to ascend when floating, the game will recognize that you have entered the water space, and will start distributing damage. To get through the next part you will need to use about four Med Packs.

When you starting floating, follow the rocks up and over the hill

Once over the hill, start floating and swimming toward the leg of the dam that you will see to your left

Follow it around to the right so it stays on your left. Then hug it while going forward, but don’t touch it or you’ll fall

so it stays on your left. Then hug it while going forward, but don’t touch it or you’ll fall Then, head toward the rocks at the other side, and you will see a gap that you can fall down to your left

Head down the gap, and then start boosting your way up the rocks

You will start to see the buildings of the Commerical District. Continue boosting up the rocks at the side of them. If you hit the invisible wall, keep further right

Once you’re all the way up, look left and you will be able to walk underneath the area of the Commercial District

You will see that there are chests under the vendors near TerraBrew. You can loot the credits from these chests, and the items inside them. There is one chest, however, where it will class it as stealing, so do this at your own risk.

The main one you will want to head for will be underneath the Trade Authority Kiosk. Head there and you will find a chest that has 72,000 credits that you can obtain.

From there, you’ll have successfully used the Starfield Money Glitch and can enjoy your free money! It’s far from the only way you can exploit the game though, and we’ve got other guides that’ll let you bend the game to your whims down below.