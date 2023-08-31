How to Get Jetpack & Fly in Starfield

Starfield is a game of wonders. Not only do you get to fly around in a space ship, but you can also just whiz around freely with a jetpack! If zooming about without the need for wheels sounds appealing to you, then read on to find out how to get a jetpack.

How to Get a Jetpack in Starfield

The first thing you will need to do is unlock a skill called Boost Pack Training. This is found in your skill tree section.

Like a lot of skills in Starfield, it comes in ranks. The first rank allows you to use boost packs (jetpacks), so you won’t need to level up multiple times. Once you have done this you will be able to utilise the boost packs that you find.

There is a slight caveat, however, as not all boost packs are created equal. Some packs lack the flying feature. So, in order to fly you need one that has the Basic Boost Pack feature, or an improved version of it.

It shouldn’t take you long in the grand scheme of things to find one, as boost packs are commonly dropped when you defeat enemies. Just farm a few foes and you will eventually find one that drops a boost pack with the required feature.

How to Fly with a Jetpack/Boost Pack

To use your newly acquired boost pack, simply:

Equip the pack from the inventory menu

Then, when in game Press Y to take flight

It is worth noting that there is a meter associated with your pack. Using the pack will deplete the boost meter, and when it has run out you will fall back down to the floor.

The boost meter does refill automatically though, so by waiting a little bit you will be able to fill the meter and then use the pack again. It does fill quite quickly as well, so you won’t be waiting long.

Now that you have your boost pack equipped, you can fly all the day long! Well, until the boost runs out that is…