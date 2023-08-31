Is There Multiplayer in Starfield? Answered

With Bethesda’s Starfield all set up to be one of the biggest games of the year, those ready to drop in and explore the galaxy want to know if there’s multiplayer in the space epic. Here’s that, and more, answered.

Does Starfield Have Multiplayer?

No, there’s no multiplayer in Bethesda’s Starfield. That goes for both online multiplayer and local co-op, meaning players have to play on their own and can’t partner up with a player on the same couch or on a different one.

The news was confirmed by Todd Howard, Bethesda’s Director, as early as 2020. At launch, the game is single-player only.

However, we could receive post-launch community mods that let players team up in various ways. Naturally, these are not yet available and will depend on the ability of modders to tweak aspects of Starfield. There is a possibility that it will never receive any form of multiplayer.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

There’s certainly been no indication from anyone at Bethesda that such a way to play will be officially developed in the game’s post-launch period. We imagine it would have been discussed at the very least if it was a concrete possibility.

To some, that news will be disappointing. It’s important to remember that Starfield has been specifically designed as a single player title, with a huge number of features to spice up every individual player’s time with the game. Planets generate depending on that specific player’s needs, choices, character and progress, as aliens and resources also do.

It’s a story within a thousand more stories, so there’s not going to be a shortage of things to do and objectives to explore, even if you’re only able to play independently.

That’s everything to know on Starfield’s multiplayer. For everything else Bethesda’s space epic, have a look at the related content below.