How to Open Cell D-02-106 in Echoes of the Past in Starfield

It's going to take more than a Digipick to unlock Cell D-02-106.

During Starfield’s Echoes of the Past side quest, you’ll come across a lot of loot, both in terms of materials and gear. While you should grab as much as you can, it’s also worth poking your head into the cells, especially Cell D-02-106 due to its stash of goodies. If you’re stumped, we’ll show you how to open Cell D-02-106 during Echoes of the Past in Starfield.

How to Unlock Cell Door D-02-106 During Starfield’s Echoes of the Past Side Quest

In order to unlock Cell D-02-106, you need to activate the matching Cell Release Switch. In this case, D-Block Section 02. However, to actually use the Cell Release Switch, you need to first unlock them; otherwise, you can’t throw the release switch, even if you found it already.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Luckily, you’re led to the computer you need during Echoes of the Past. When you’re in D-Block’s Guard Tower, use the D-Block Guard Post Station and choose ‘Unlock Section 02 Switch.’ Now leave the tower, take the steps down, and jump the gap with your boostpack.

Follow the scaffolding down, ignoring the path on your immediate right, until you reach two sets of stairs. One leads to Ventilation, the other leads to the prison’s cafeteria and the bottom of the cavern. Keep following the scaffolding to the cafeteria.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In the cafeteria, you’ll see a room that overlooks the area. That’s the security room, and inside is the D-Block Section 02 Cell Release Switch. The room itself isn’t locked, so you can simply walk inside and throw the switch.

Double back to the Guard Tower, but stop before crossing the gap. Look across the cavern and you’ll see a tunnel. You can see it from the Guard Tower.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Head straight in, all the way to the back and you’ll find Cell D-02-106. With the Cell Release Switch thrown, you can now access the cache inside!

And that’s how you open Cell D-02-106 during Echoes of the Past in Starfield. It’s a bit of a trek, some back and forth, but worth doing for some sweet loot. With that out of the way, you’ll find more related content using the links below, like our Starfield review!