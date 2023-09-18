How to Get Indicite Wafers in Starfield & What They Do

Even though there are heaps of resources to collect in Starfield, each and every one has its own distinct purpose. Out of all of them, one of the hardest to find is the Indicite Wafer. It has an incredibly low spawn rate both when you’re out looting crates and when you’re pin-balling back and forth between vendors. As a consequence, you might be wondering how to get Indicite Wafers in Starfield and what they do, so here’s the key information.

Where to Get Indicite Wafers

There are a few different methods you can use to get your mitts on an Indicite Wafer in Starfield.

As mentioned above, there’s a small possibility that you’ll find one while you’re looting chests or enemy spaceship cargo holds. There’s also a wee chance of seeing them in a random vendor’s wares, like Shepherd’s General Store on Akila or one of the Trade Authority stores littered across the galaxies.

Thing is, you’ll have to rely on luck to find them this way. Thankfully, we have figured out a concrete method of definitely finding some Indicite Wafers in Starfield.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

To do so, you’ll need to head to the planet Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system. Luckily, this is one of the first systems you explore in the game, so it should be a cinch finding it.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

When your ship lands here, keep heading straight forward until you reach a handful of shops. On the right, you’ll find a general store called Clint’s Collectibles.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Speak to Clint De Haven inside, and you’ll be able to purchase Indicite Wafers here for 230 Credits a pop; or less depending on your Commerce skill. From our experience, Clint usually has around five or six Indicite Wafers for sale.

Another method of obtaining them is by crafting Indicite Wafers with the relevant materials, though you’ll need your Special Projects skill to be Rank 4. The materials you’ll need are as follows:

4 x Indicite

1 x Semimetal Wafer

2 x Caesium

2 x Solvent

What Do Indicite Wafers Do?

Indicite Wafers are very rare crafting components that can be used in research projects such as Helmet Mods 3 and Spacesuit Mods 3. These allow you to craft even better mods for your helmets and spacesuits. In addition, they’re also used to craft Outpost modules like Extractors.

And there you have it! We hope this helped to answer your query about how to get Indicite Wafers in Starfield and what they do. For more, here’s how to get Neuroamps and where to find HopeTech. Otherwise, feel free to browse our related coverage below.