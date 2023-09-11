How to Fix Into the Unknown Bug in Starfield

Many Starfield questlines are associated with several pesky bugs that can prevent you from progressing in the out-of-this-world narrative. During the early stages of the story, you can run into the Into the Unknown bug, which fails to trigger the next phase of the task or doesn’t show up at all. We’re here to help you address this issue to hopefully get you back on track in the main campaign with a few tips and tricks that have proven successful.

Starfield Into the Unknown Bug Fix

To fix Starfield’s Into the Unknown quest bug, you can perform the following methods:

Load a previous save before you encountered the bug.

Fast travel to another location.

Focus on other activities and then return to the quest.

Sleep or wait for a considerable amount of time.

Use the console command: ‘setstage 000160A9 600.’

Verify your game files on Steam or Microsoft Xbox app.

Disable and uninstall mods.

Close the game and reboot your system.

Those who have experienced this bug have noted that random activities can help move along the Into the Unknown quest. For example, some players mentioned that the task for the mission triggered after they browsed through New Atlantis’ store collection or took down creatures on another planet. Although waiting for the quest to appear can be time-consuming, this procedure has proved the most effective amongst the community, so you can try to complete other random events to get it to work.

It’s always a good idea to check if another previous save produces the issue, as the game typically initiates frequent autosaves throughout your playthroughs. Alternatively, players can wait or sleep for a long time or enter a console command with the ` key to get the ball rolling. Other than the in-game methods, PC users can verify their files via the Properties tab in Steam, found within Installed Files. You can also remove any mods you may have since they can cause problems with gameplay.

Hopefully, a future patch can resolve the issue with this mission, but for now, we’ll have to wait for the next update.

Now that you know how to fix the Into the Unknown bug, you can address other issues with the game by checking out our Audio Issues guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to stay informed on more Starfield content.