How to Wait & Pass Time in Starfield

There’s a near unbelievable amount of things to do in Starfield, from the mundane to the ridiculous. This certainly comes closer to the former, so how do you wait and pass time in Bethesda’s Starfield? Thankfully, it’s really easy to do.

Wait and Pass Time in Starfield

Players wanting to wait and pass time need to find a bed (likely in an Outpost) and head over to it. Then, they need to interact with the bed and select the length of time they would like to sleep for.

Doing so will simulate forwards that duration. It’s handy in a number of scenarios, like if players want to jump forward a period of in-game time to let events unfold or progress their objectives.

It’s worth noting that you need to be careful when resting because selecting a duration too long, or passing time ahead of a crucial event, could result in you being affected negatively. In short, if something urgent has cropped up in your Starfield explorations, passing the time probably isn’t the best option for you.

The game’s narrative is thought to last around 30 to 40 hours of real-life time, not factoring in side quests and general exploration. If you’re in the midst of exploring and want to rest, you’ll need to make your way to a designated spot. You can’t just lie down in the middle of an arid planet and have a nap.

It’s that easy to rest and pass time in Starfield. Hopefully you won’t want to do it too frequently because you’ll be too busy enjoying all the planets, aliens and characters Bethesda are throwing your way.