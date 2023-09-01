Meet the Voice Actors of Starfield’s Cast

As expected with a game of such interstellar caliber, the voice acting cast of Starfield features some very familiar names of the industry, and each of them takes their own spotlight with remarkable performances across the board. Bethesda even took the opportunity to highlight many of them on Twitter recently. If you’re wondering who the voices are behind the game’s most memorable characters, here is our handy guide for the main cast of voice actors in Starfield.

Sarah Morgan

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Emily O’ Brien

Emily O’ Brien Character Description: Leader of the Constellation

Leader of the Constellation Other Notable Roles: ‘Amelie’ in Death Stranding and ‘Scarlet Witch’ in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Barrett

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Barry Wiggins

Barry Wiggins Character Description: A travel-savvy engineer who was one of the first to join Constellation

A travel-savvy engineer who was one of the first to join Constellation Other Notable Roles: Additional voices in Mafia 3, a Jem’Hadar officer in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Carl Weathers in Arrested Development

Sam Coe

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Elias Toufexis

Elias Toufexis Character Description: An exceptionally talented pilot who isn’t afraid to break a rule or two.

An exceptionally talented pilot who isn’t afraid to break a rule or two. Other Notable Roles: ‘Adam Jensen’ in Deus Ex, ‘Prometheus’ in Immortals Fenyx Rising, ‘Garner’ in Back 4 Blood, and ‘The Penguin’ in Gotham Knights.

Andreja

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Cissy Jones

Cissy Jones Character Description: A mysterious new recruit of Constellation who comes from the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems. She specializes as an Astronomer and Navigator.

A mysterious new recruit of Constellation who comes from the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems. She specializes as an Astronomer and Navigator. Other Notable Roles: ‘Katjaa’, ‘Jolene’ and ‘Brie’ in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, ‘The Absolute’ in Baldur’s Gate 3, ‘Delilah’ in Firewatch, and ‘Sloane’ in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.

Matteo Khatri

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Carlos Valdes

Carlos Valdes Character Description: Passionate theologian recruited to Constellation.

Passionate theologian recruited to Constellation. Other Notable Roles: A newcomer to the gaming industry, but had a recurring role as ‘Cisco Ramon’ in The CW’s Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

Noel

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Dana Gourrier

Dana Gourrier Character Description: Sarah Morgan’s protégé and the youngest member of the Constellation.

Sarah Morgan’s protégé and the youngest member of the Constellation. Other Notable Roles: ‘Rose’ in Detroit Become Human, also movie roles in Django Unchained, GLOW, and Season 3 of American Horror Story.

Vladimir Sall

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Bumper Robinson

Bumper Robinson Character Description: A well-experienced pilot who once ran with the pirates of the Crimson Fleet.

A well-experienced pilot who once ran with the pirates of the Crimson Fleet. Other Notable Roles: ‘Officer Sidney’ in Fallout 76, additional voices in Fallout 4, ‘Dr. Terrance’ in Redfall, and ‘Deadshot’ in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game.

Walter Stroud

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Armin Shimerman

Armin Shimerman Character Description: A co-founder of Stroud-Eklund, which helped fund and build Constellation into what it is now.

A co-founder of Stroud-Eklund, which helped fund and build Constellation into what it is now. Other Notable Roles: ‘Andrew Ryan’ in Bioshock, ‘The Elder’ in Death Stranding, ‘Fai Dan’ and other roles in Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition, and Doctor Nefarious in Rachet and Clank.

VASCO

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Jake Green

Jake Green Character Description: A ‘peaceful robotic companion’ owned and provided by Constellation to assist the player on missions across the galaxy.

A ‘peaceful robotic companion’ owned and provided by Constellation to assist the player on missions across the galaxy. Other Notable Roles: ‘Bloodbag Chuck’ in Redfall and various smaller roles in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel’s Spiderman Miles Morales.

Lin

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Voiced By: Sumalee Montano

Sumalee Montano Character Description: A foreman working for the Argos Extractors

A foreman working for the Argos Extractors Other Notable Roles: ‘Yuna’ in Ghost of Tsushima, various roles in Diablo IV, and Dr. Elizabeth Cross in Dead Space Remake.

Heller

Image Source: Bethesda

Voiced By: Damien Haas

Damien Haas Character Description: An employee of Argos Extractors who is first met alongside Lin

An employee of Argos Extractors who is first met alongside Lin Other Notable Roles: ‘Shez’ in Fire Emblem Warriors, ‘Julio’ in Triangle Strategy, and a cast member of the comedy YouTube channel Smosh.

That concludes our guide to the main cast of voice actors in Starfield. Let us know which name you were most surprised to see and/or hear in the game.

