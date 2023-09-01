How to Change Camera Zoom in Third Person in Starfield

Besides allowing you to customize your character, Starfield also lets you pick your preferred camera perspective. In this guide, we’ll show you how to change the camera zoom from first-person to third-person view.

Starfield Third Person Camera Explained

You can change your camera perspective by pressing your controller’s view button or your mouse’s scroll wheel. Initially, the game will start using the first-person view, but you can shift to third-person once you can control your character.

Unfortunately, the camera will stay very close to your character, and you won’t be able to see much. If you want to alter the camera zoom, you need to press the view button for the second time. With the zoomed-out third-person perspective, you’ll be able to see a wider view and your character’s full body.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you want to return to first-person, you simply need to press the same button again. Here is all available perspective in Starfield:

Default: first-person

First press: third-person

Second press: zoomed-out third-person

You can also enter the third-person perspective while driving your spaceship. I recommend using this view since you will have an easier time tracking your enemies. During my first space battle, I kept using first-person, and I had trouble keeping the opponents’ spaceships in my field of view since they liked to zoom past me.

Besides altering your camera perspective, you can also change your difficulty level while playing Starfield. There are four levels you can choose: very easy, easy, normal, hard, and very hard.