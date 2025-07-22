Star Wars Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 22, 2025
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
May the force and the stormtrooper units be with you while you fight off waves of enemies. Think that’s easy? Then try the PVP battles to showcase your power truly. If you lose, then it’s time to redeem some Star Wars Tower Defense codes for Willpower and Gems.
All Star Wars Tower Defense Codes List
Active Star Wars Tower Defense Codes
- JaysMarriage: 18 Willpower, 7 Lucky Spins, and 2k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- COMP: 5k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- PVP: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
- WOOKIE: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Bespin: 1k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Endor: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
- Ranked: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)
Expired Star Wars Tower Defense Codes
- Chewie
- Trooper
- Luke
- Hoff
- NoMoreYS9000
- Clans
- Inquisitor
- Recruit
- Delay
- Youngling
- 66
- Temple
- 9000
- High
- Ground
- WeAreBack
- BadBatch
- JedaiJay
- Update2
- Count
- CHOSEN
- ONE
- VADER
Related: All Star Tower Defense X Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Star Wars Tower Defense
To redeem Star Wars Tower Defense codes, you have to complete the following steps:
- Run Star Wars Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit the Use Code button to claim goodies.
We have more articles prepared on Twinfinite, which you can check out in the rest of the Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 22, 2025 04:50 am