Star Wars Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

May the force and Star Wars Tower Defense codes be with you.

Updated July 22, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

May the force and the stormtrooper units be with you while you fight off waves of enemies. Think that’s easy? Then try the PVP battles to showcase your power truly. If you lose, then it’s time to redeem some Star Wars Tower Defense codes for Willpower and Gems.

All Star Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Active Star Wars Tower Defense Codes

JaysMarriage : 18 Willpower, 7 Lucky Spins, and 2k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 18 Willpower, 7 Lucky Spins, and 2k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem) COMP : 5k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 5k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem) PVP : 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem) WOOKIE : 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem) Bespin : 1k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 1k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem) Endor : 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)

: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem) Ranked: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)

Expired Star Wars Tower Defense Codes

Chewie

Trooper

Luke

Hoff

NoMoreYS9000

Clans

Inquisitor

Recruit

Delay

Youngling

66

Temple

9000

High

Ground

WeAreBack

BadBatch

JedaiJay

Update2

Count

CHOSEN

ONE

VADER

Related: All Star Tower Defense X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Star Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Star Wars Tower Defense codes, you have to complete the following steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Star Wars Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Use Code button to claim goodies.

We have more articles prepared on Twinfinite, which you can check out in the rest of the Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy