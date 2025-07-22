Forgot password
Promo image for Star Wars Tower Defense.
Image via Galaxy TDs
Category:
Roblox

Star Wars Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

May the force and Star Wars Tower Defense codes be with you.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 22, 2025 04:50 am

Updated July 22, 2025

We added new codes!

May the force and the stormtrooper units be with you while you fight off waves of enemies. Think that’s easy? Then try the PVP battles to showcase your power truly. If you lose, then it’s time to redeem some Star Wars Tower Defense codes for Willpower and Gems.

All Star Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Active Star Wars Tower Defense Codes

  • JaysMarriage: 18 Willpower, 7 Lucky Spins, and 2k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • COMP: 5k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • PVP: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • WOOKIE: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • Bespin: 1k Gems (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • Endor: 50 Willpower (must be level 3 to redeem)
  • Ranked: 5 Lucky Spins (must be level 3 to redeem)

Expired Star Wars Tower Defense Codes

  • Chewie
  • Trooper
  • Luke
  • Hoff
  • NoMoreYS9000
  • Clans
  • Inquisitor
  • Recruit
  • Delay
  • Youngling
  • 66
  • Temple
  • 9000
  • High
  • Ground
  • WeAreBack
  • BadBatch
  • JedaiJay
  • Update2
  • Count
  • CHOSEN
  • ONE
  • VADER

How to Redeem Codes in Star Wars Tower Defense

To redeem Star Wars Tower Defense codes, you have to complete the following steps:

How to redeem codes in Star Wars Tower Defense
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Star Wars Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit the Use Code button to claim goodies.

