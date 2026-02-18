Forgot password
Hood Wars Codes (February 2026)

True winners use Hood Wars codes.
Updated: Feb 18, 2026 08:16 am

Updated: February 18, 2026

Added new codes!

Joining a gang sounds cool and all, but you’ve got to ask yourself—do you have what it takes? Because this experience isn’t about hanging out with your buddies around the block. You’ll be diving deep into bloody Hood Wars, where only your skill, wits, reflexes, and codes can help.

All Hood Wars Codes List

Hood Wars Codes (Active)

  • UPDATE2!: $500 (New)
  • NEWQUESTS!: $500 (New)
  • INTROS!: $500 (New)
  • 10KFAVS!: $500 (New)

Hood Wars Codes (Expired)

  • TRADING!
  • UPDATE1!
  • KNIVES!
  • KNIFECRATES
  • 25kVISITS
  • 800FAVS
  • 1500MEMBERS
  • CONSOLE4LIFE
  • 100FAVS
  • RELEASE

Related: Wanted codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hood Wars

Follow our guide below to redeem all your Hood Wars codes without a problem:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Hood Wars in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes ATM in the Lobby area.
  3. Input a code into the Type Code Here box.
  4. Press Use Code and claim your free goodies.

If there’s any other Roblox experience where you could use some help right about now, visit our Roblox Codes section and make sure to redeem everything while there’s still time!

