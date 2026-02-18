Hood Wars Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 18, 2026 Added new codes!

Joining a gang sounds cool and all, but you’ve got to ask yourself—do you have what it takes? Because this experience isn’t about hanging out with your buddies around the block. You’ll be diving deep into bloody Hood Wars, where only your skill, wits, reflexes, and codes can help.

All Hood Wars Codes List

Hood Wars Codes (Active)

UPDATE2! : $500 (New)

: $500 NEWQUESTS! : $500 (New)

: $500 INTROS! : $500 (New)

: $500 10KFAVS!: $500 (New)

Hood Wars Codes (Expired)

TRADING!

UPDATE1!

KNIVES!

KNIFECRATES

25kVISITS

800FAVS

1500MEMBERS

CONSOLE4LIFE

100FAVS

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Hood Wars

Follow our guide below to redeem all your Hood Wars codes without a problem:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Hood Wars in Roblox. Approach the Codes ATM in the Lobby area. Input a code into the Type Code Here box. Press Use Code and claim your free goodies.

