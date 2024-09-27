Samurai Tycoon Codes (September 2024)

Want the latest Samurai Tycoon codes? In this brand-new Roblox experience, you fight to have the best base in the lobby, earning resources by fighting enemies in PvP and spending them on upgrades. Fortunately, you can bag free gems by redeeming the codes we’ve listed below.

All Samurai Tycoon Codes

Samurai Tycoon Codes (Working)

SEVENFIFTY : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems TWOFIFTY: 250 Gems

Samurai Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Samurai Tycoon

Fortunately, the redemption process in Samurai Tycoon is really easy. It only takes a few clicks, and is the same on mobile and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Samurai Tycoon from the Roblox game page.

Click the Play button and then the Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of the UI.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter code’ text box and hit Submit.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Samurai Tycoon Codes?

Handily, more coupons can be found on the Samurai Tycoon game page, as linked above. Fortunately, you need to go through this page each time you play the game in any case, so it’s practically impossible to miss out on new coupons. There’s also an X page, Discord server, and Roblox group worth joining for codes, too.

Of course, we’d mostly recommend that you bookmark this page and check with Twinfinite each time you play Samurai Tycoon. We’ll keep track of codes, adding any new ones to our list and removing those that have expired. That way, you’ll never be missing out on freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has sadly expired. This happens quite often on Roblox, where codes only last for short periods of time. Even more annoyingly, the devs rarely provide warning when a code is about to expire, so they can disappear instantly. Therefore, be sure to redeem each code as soon as you see it on our list.

Other than that, ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s posted in our list. That’s because Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive and contain numbers and special characters. Any typos will result in the code not working, so it might be easier to copy-paste codes instead.

