Roblox Da Hood Crosshair Codes (June 2024)

Looking for some Roblox Da Hood crosshair codes? In this GTA-style Roblox game, you traverse a crime-ridden sandbox world, fighting other players and committing crimes. If your current crosshair isn’t accurate enough and you want a shake-up, we’ve got plenty of codes for you.

All Roblox Da Hood Crosshair Codes

Roblox Da Hood Crosshair Codes (Active)

Since there are hundreds upon hundreds of Roblox crosshair codes that work across numerous experiences including Da Hood, we’ve picked some of the very best and listed them here.

311756276 : White dot crosshair

: White dot crosshair 11754490336 : Heart crosshair

: Heart crosshair 240080272 : Red dot crosshair

: Red dot crosshair 5998624778 : Kitten crosshair

: Kitten crosshair 240080506 : Green dot crosshair

: Green dot crosshair 11351620355 : Hello Kitty crosshair

: Hello Kitty crosshair 9720078113 : CS:GO crosshair

: CS:GO crosshair 11759293347 : Gengar crosshair

: Gengar crosshair 11722554017 : Paw crosshair

: Paw crosshair 11722153703 : Skull & crossbones crosshair

: Skull & crossbones crosshair 342632265 : Tesla crosshair

: Tesla crosshair 11754489642 : Barbie crosshair

: Barbie crosshair 11754499452: Pikachu crosshair

Roblox Da Hood Crosshair Codes (Expired)

No expired Da Hood crosshair codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Crosshair Codes in Roblox Da Hood

The process of using a crosshair code is the same in Da Hood as in other Roblox experiences. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Da Hood via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a world, tap the Settings cog icon.

Scroll down until you see a text box that says ‘Enter a valid Image-ID’.

Paste in a crosshair code from our list and hit Change.

Check your aim to see a new crosshair displayed!

How Do You Get More Roblox Da Hood Crosshair Codes?

Since crosshair codes in Roblox games are usually third-party features, there’s no guaranteed way to find more. There are databases that collect user submissions such as Roblox Den, but with hundreds of entries, it can be hard to find one you want.

As such, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’ll update this guide frequently with new crosshairs, so there’s always an opportunity to shake up your loadout if you get bored.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Since crosshair codes don’t have a defined expiration date like redeem codes, the most likely scenario is an error while inputting the code. This can happen easily if you miss out on a number or accidentally type the wrong one. As such, you can copy and paste crosshair codes from our list and enter them directly, to avoid any mistyping.

Also, bear in mind that some crosshair codes may not be compatible with Da Hood. That would be a rare scenario since most crosshair codes work across all Roblox shooter experiences. However, there’s always a slight possibility of this happening.

What is Da Hood?

Da Hood is the Roblox equivalent of Grand Theft Auto. You parade through crime-ridden streets with firearms in tow, fighting other players who come near you, stealing cash, and vying to be the most successful criminal of them all. It’s one of the most popular games on all of Roblox, so it’s no surprise that crosshair codes are so popular.

