Rogue Sorcerer Codes [YUJI] (October 2024)

Want some Rogue Sorcerer codes? This action-heavy Roblox RPG takes no prisoners with its intense combat. As such, an extra dose of Yen is great to purchase that next upgrade or a new move to test out on PvP enemies. Let’s get into it!

All Rogue Sorcerer Codes

Rogue Sorcerer Codes (Working)

70%Likes : 1k Yen and finisher move

: 1k Yen and finisher move 500active! :400 Yen

:400 Yen getobroken123 : 500 Yen

: 500 Yen sorry4spins: 1k Yen

Rogue Sorcerer Codes (Expired)

1kactive

How to Redeem Codes in Rogue Sorcerer

Making use of coupons in Rogue Sorcerer is nice and easy. It works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Rogue Sorcerer from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in the pre-game menu, don’t press any of the biomes to load into a server. Instead, type a code from our list into the text box on the bottom-left of the screen.

Press the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Rogue Sorcerer Codes?

New codes are posted quite reliably on the Rogue Sorcerer Discord server. Once you’ve joined via that link and selected which notifications to receive, head over to the ‘update-log’ channel. Here, the devs occasionally drop new codes alongside patches or major expansions. We’d recommend you turn on notifications to ensure you’re always first to freebies.

Other than that, you can bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Rogue Sorcerer. We’ll do the busy work and check for codes, updating our list accordingly. That way, all you’ve got to worry about is redeeming them!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The primary issue here is bound to be typos when inputting each code. Some of the existing codes are quite strangely formatted, either using incorrect spelling or unusual characters like %. To avoid the risk of typos entirely, you can copy-paste codes in directly from our list.

If that doesn’t work, the chances are the code has expired. This happens quite a lot in Roblox games, because the devs rarely provide notice as to when a code will stop working. As such, you’ll want to redeem each coupon the instant you spot it in this article.

