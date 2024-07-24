Noob Tower Defense Codes (July 2024)

If you’re after a brand-new TDS experience on Roblox, you should definitely get to redeeming Noob Tower Defense codes. The game has only just landed, meaning you can be one of the first to use noob units to defend against incoming waves of enemies. For the full list of active codes, keep on reading.

All Noob Tower Defense Codes

Noob Tower Defense Codes (Working)

100likes: $250

Noob Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Noob Tower Defense

Fortunately, it’s very easy to redeem coupons in Noob Tower Defense. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. This is what you need to do:

Load into Noob Tower Defense via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, tap the treasure chest icon to bring up the Shop menu.

Scroll to the very bottom and you’ll see a blue box with a text input area.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message at the top of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Noob Tower Defense Codes?

Conveniently, you can find the latest coupons on the Noob Tower Defense Roblox game page. It also tells you when the next code is due, meaning you don’t need to wait around aimlessly in the hope of one randomly dropping. There’s also a Discord server worth joining, as codes will likely be flagged there too.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in each time you play Noob Tower Defense. We’ll scour the web for more codes, adding them to our list as and when they arrive. That’ll save you the hassle of scrolling through chat logs yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely situation is that the code you’re trying to input has expired. This is quite common for Roblox games, where the devs can pull a code out of circulation without much prior warning. As a very new game too, it’s impossible to say what the average shelf life for a Noob Tower Defense coupon will be. To be on the safe side, just redeem each one the instant you spot it!

