My Dragon Tycoon X Codes (August 2024)

If you need My Dragon Tycoon X codes, you’ve come to the right place! This Roblox experience is all about creating a sanctuary for your cute dragon pals, gradually upgrading your base, and giving them accessories to help them grow and fly. As you start off progression can be slow, so redeeming codes is a great boost.

Recommended Videos

All My Dragon Tycoon X Codes

My Dragon Tycoon X Codes (Working)

MDTX: 310 Gems

My Dragon Tycoon X Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in My Dragon Tycoon X

Redeeming coupons in My Dragon Tycoon X is very easy. Even better, it works identically on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into My Dragon Tycoon X from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the shopping cart icon and scroll to the bottom.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit the green Redeem button.

Check your inventory on the left to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More My Dragon Tycoon X Codes?

The best way to get more coupons is by following the developer, One More Games, on X. They tweet out new codes occasionally, but there’s only been one so far. There’s also a Discord server, but we haven’t spotted any exclusive codes there yet.

Alongside that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play My Dragon Tycoon X. We’ll keep tabs on the game and update our list as we spot new codes, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

First of all, make sure that the code you’re using hasn’t expired. Roblox codes can be volatile and disappear from rotation without any prior warning from the devs. As such, you’ll want to redeem each one as soon as you spot it.

Alongside that, be sure to paste the codes in directly from our list. Codes are often case-sensitive and can have specific formatting quirks like capital letters and numbers. To ensure you don’t make any typos, it’s best to copy straight from us.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Weak Legacy 2 Trello link, and Flex UGC codes. We’ve also got Kengan codes, Soul Cultivation codes, and the Clover Retribution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy