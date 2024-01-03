Roblox Jujutsu Academy Codes (January 2024)

After Roblox Jujutsu Academy codes? This game from Hero Academy is based on the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen will be familiar to Roblox fans, due to its common grinding structure and intense combat. To soar in the game and spin for the very best possible build, you’ll no doubt want to redeem some codes.

All Jujutsu Academy Codes (January 2024)

Jujutsu Academy Codes (Active)

UPDATE1.5RYO : Ryo Code

ISSACTSPIN : Ability Reroll

ISSATRAITSPIN : Trait Reroll

ISSATRAITSPIN2 : Trait Reroll 2

ISSATRAITSPIN3 : Trait Reroll 3

ISSACETRAITSPIN : CE Trait Reroll

ISSACETRAITSPIN2 : CE Trait Reroll 2

ISSACTSPIN : CT Reroll

ISSACTSPIN2 : CT Reroll

ISSACTSPIN3 : CT Reroll

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : CE Trait Reroll

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 : CT Reroll

OOPSIE : CE Trait Reroll

ANOTHERONE : CE Trait Reroll

COMPCT : CT Reroll

COMPCT2 : CT Reroll

COMPCT3 : CT Reroll

COMPCT4 : CT Reroll

COMPCT5 : CT Reroll

COMPRyo : Free Ryo (1)

CompSP : SP Reset

CompFightingStyle : Fighting Style Reset

CompTraitReroll : Trait Reroll

CompTraitReroll2 : Trait Reroll

CompCEColourReroll : CE color reroll

CompCETraitReroll : CE Trait Reroll

CompFightingStyle: Fighting Style Reset

Jujutsu Academy Codes (Expired)

No expired Jujutsu Academy codes

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Academy

Here’s how to make use of these Jujutsu Academy codes on Roblox. At the time of writing (January 3, 2024) the game is currently inaccessible due to a pesky error. As such, our instructions below are our best guess until we can actually play the game.

Load into Jujutsu Academy via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, look for the Twitter bird icon and press it.

Paste in a code from our list and tap Redeem.

Check any pop-up messages to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Roblox Jujutsu Academy Codes?

The good news for newcomers to the game is that there’s a near-endless selection of codes to use at all times. The best place to keep on top of them all is the official Discord server. Once you’ve joined you’ll notice a dedicated codes channel, which lists each and every one. Switch notifications on for that and you’ll never miss out!

Why Are My Jujutsu Academy Codes Not Working?

If you’re attempting to redeem a code but it isn’t working, there’s a good chance it has expired. Since there are so many codes available at any given time, it makes sense that one of two could disappear without notice.

Alternatively, there’s the possibility that you’re inputting the code without all the correct formatting, including any spacing, capital letters, or numbers. Make sure you’re pasting it in directly from our list to avoid this issue!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Roblox Jujutsu Academy

Aside from codes, there doesn’t appear to be any other way to get free items in the game. As it stands there’s no daily login bonus or timed rewards to speak of.

Therefore, you’ll need to keep tabs on our codes list to ensure you’re never missing out, and always have the very latest Jujutsu Academy codes redeemed.

What is Jujutsu Academy?

Jujutsu Academy is a Roblox game developed by Hero Academy, with a focus on grinding through combat to unlock new skills and abilities. In this sense it’s a familiar concept to other Roblox games like Anime Dimensions or Project Slayers.

