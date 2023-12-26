Flag Battles Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 26, 2023 We looked for new codes!

In Flag Battles Simulator, representing a nation and becoming the strongest is everything. But doing that is much easier if you can get your hands on some free loot. Therefore, we prepared a list of all Flag Battles Simulator codes you should use to help you stomp competition.

All Flag Battles Simulatory Codes List

Flag Battles Simulator Codes (Working)

RELEASE—50 Wins and a Ginger Dragon pet

Flag Battles Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flag Battles Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem Flag Battles Simulator codes:

Open Flag Battles Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button (it’s located all the way on the right of your screen, and it looks like the YouTube icon). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Claim to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Flag Battles Simulator Codes?

The newest codes are displayed on the game’s Roblox page, as well as on i2Perfect’s and OnlyCakeyy’s YouTube channels. Checking all of those for codes can take quite a bit of time, so it’s best if you bookmark this article instead. We update the Working list regularly, so check it out occasionally.

Why Are My Flag Battles Simulator Codes Not Working?

Flag Battles Simulator is a newly released experience, so there aren’t many codes around. Nevertheless, those that do exist are often long, making spelling mistakes common. So, if you want to minimize them, copy and paste the codes instead.

Another common reason is expired or already redeemed codes. This is also easily avoidable if you use codes found on lists you trust are updated. Also, use codes as soon as you find them, as there is no reason not to use the rewards you get immediately.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Flag Battles Simulator

Here is a list of all the freebies you can claim in Flag Battles Simulator:

Free pet if you play for 30 minutes and invite a friend.

Free Christmas Pass (rewards each day for 7 days).

Twelve free gifts for playing up to two hours each day.

Daily rewards.

Liking the game and joining the xFrozen Flags group nets you a permanent 20% strength boost.

What Is Flag Battles Simulator?

Flag Battles Simulator is a recently released AFK-farming/clicking Roblox experience where you wave your flag in support of anything you like. Moreover, once you get strong enough, challenge other players to PvP duels and become the strongest flag-waver around.

There are also many unique things to collect in the game, such as pets, flags, and movement trails. The grind is basically endless and also automated in Flag Battles Simulator, so play it however you like, and most importantly, have fun.

There are also many unique things to collect in the game, such as pets, flags, and movement trails. The grind is basically endless and also automated in Flag Battles Simulator, so play it however you like, and most importantly, have fun.