Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes (September 2024)

Want all of the latest Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes? This anime-inspired Roblox RPG is one of the most in-depth experiences on the platform, packed with quests to complete. Fortunately, you can get plenty of extra Zeni by redeeming all the coupons listed below.

All Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes

Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes (Working)

13kLikesCode! : 600k Zeni and five Race Rerolls (New)

: 600k Zeni and five Race Rerolls SubscribeToVenonSabio! : 500k Zeni

: 500k Zeni Follow_ISonDevISI : 300k Zeni and 1.2k seconds of double XP

: 300k Zeni and 1.2k seconds of double XP Follow_Knuppsama : 250 Zeni and three race rerolls

: 250 Zeni and three race rerolls EVENTENDED: 600k Zeni and 1.8k seconds of double XP

Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes (Expired)

THANKSFOR3K!

Dan_600Followers

OMGITS10K

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces

Redeeming your coupons in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces is slightly more confusing than you may expect. Follow the instructions below to see what you need to do:

Load into Dragon Ball Legendary Forces via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the M button to bring up the menu, and then select the Settings button.

From the Settings menu, click on Codes to bring up a text box.

Type a code from our list into this text box and hit Return.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes?

Coveniently, you can find codes on the game’s Roblox page, as linked above. Over in the description, the devs usually post the most recently activated codes. On top of that, it also lists when the next code will arrive, usually tied to hitting like goals. There’s also a Discord server with a dedicated codes channel, but not all of the coupons listed there still work.

As such, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Dragon Ball Legendary Forces. We’ll manually look for additional codes, adding them to our list as they arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens a lot in Roblox games, because codes tend to expire quite soon after they release. Annoyingly, devs don’t often share how long each code will remain active, so you’re best off using each code the instant it drops.

Alongside that, ensure you’re typing each code exactly as you see it on our list. Most coupons are case-sensitive and abide by specific formatting quirks like capitalization and special characters. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, so you may want to copy-paste codes instead.

That’s all we have for this guide! For more Roblox, check out the Sorcery Trello link, Pixel Tower Defense codes, and Mount RNG codes. We’ve also got an Anime Vanguards tier list and the latest Lost Souls codes.

