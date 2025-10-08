Dojo X Codes (October 2025)

Looking for the newest Dojo X codes? You can rely on us!

Updated: October 8, 2025 Added new codes!

Learn martial arts, roll for different powerful traits, pick a color that fits your aura, and prepare to beat the heck out of every other player in the game. While you’re at it, use Dojo X codes to collect all the free spins you need to fine-tune your playstyle.

All Dojo X Codes List

Active Dojo X Codes

StillWorkingOnLagIssues : 7k Yen, 3 Color Spins, 3 Style Spins, and 3 Trait Spins (New)

: 7k Yen, 3 Color Spins, 3 Style Spins, and 3 Trait Spins Capoeira : 5k Yen, 1 Color Spin, 3 Style Spins, and 1 Trait Spin (New)

: 5k Yen, 1 Color Spin, 3 Style Spins, and 1 Trait Spin JeetKuneDo: 5k Yen, 1 Color Spin, 3 Style Spins, and 1 Trait Spin (New)

Expired Dojo X Codes

There are currently no expired Dojo X codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dojo X

Simply follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Dojo X codes:

Join the Official NJN Studios Roblox group and like the game. Launch Dojo X in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon in the menu at the top-left corner of the screen. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Hit Confirm to collect your freebies.

