Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dojo X promo art.
Image via Official NJN Studios
Category:
Roblox

Dojo X Codes (October 2025)

Looking for the newest Dojo X codes? You can rely on us!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Oct 8, 2025 07:53 am

Updated: October 8, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Learn martial arts, roll for different powerful traits, pick a color that fits your aura, and prepare to beat the heck out of every other player in the game. While you’re at it, use Dojo X codes to collect all the free spins you need to fine-tune your playstyle.

All Dojo X Codes List

Active Dojo X Codes

  • StillWorkingOnLagIssues: 7k Yen, 3 Color Spins, 3 Style Spins, and 3 Trait Spins (New)
  • Capoeira: 5k Yen, 1 Color Spin, 3 Style Spins, and 1 Trait Spin (New)
  • JeetKuneDo: 5k Yen, 1 Color Spin, 3 Style Spins, and 1 Trait Spin (New)

Expired Dojo X Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dojo X codes.

Related: Ninja Reborn codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dojo X

Simply follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Dojo X codes:

How to redeem Dojo X codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Official NJN Studios Roblox group and like the game.
  2. Launch Dojo X in Roblox.
  3. Press the cogwheel icon in the menu at the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Input a working code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Hit Confirm to collect your freebies.

Next stop—our Roblox Codes section! Here, you can find many more free rewards that you can grab right this instant!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content