Ninja Reborn Codes (July 2025) [MAJOR UPDATES!]

Discover the true way of the ninja with these Ninja Reborn codes.
Published: Jul 17, 2025

Updated: July 17, 2025

We checked for new codes!

And the quest for a good Naruto Roblox game carries on. Ninja Reborn isn’t set in the world of everyone’s favorite Rasengan-yielding Shinobi, but it presents a surprisingly complex world full of missions to do. It also has plenty of Ninja Reborn codes you can redeem for free rerolls!

All Ninja Reborn Codes List

Working Ninja Reborn Codes 

  • There are currently no working Ninja Reborn codes.

Expired Ninja Reborn Codes 

  • !code fivekmem
  • !code majorupd
  • !code big100klessgooo
  • !code elixircode1
  • !code weaponupgradefr
  • !code weaponupgradefr
  • !code freererolls
  • !code ninjareborn

How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Reborn

To redeem Ninja Reborn codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Ninja Reborn codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Ninja Reborn on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the chat with the !code prefix.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your goodies.

If you need assistance or would like to learn more about the various possibilities, the official Ninja Reborn Trello board is tailored for your needs. It covers everything from the very basics to in-depth overviews of clans, trainers, missions, and much more. Whatever your question is, you’ll likely find an answer here.

