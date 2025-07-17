Forgot password
Dart Battles promo art.
Image via Elevation Labs
Category:
Roblox

Dart Battles Codes (July 2025)

Looking for the newest Dart Battles codes? We've got them all right here on Twinfinite!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 17, 2025 05:38 am

Updated: July 17, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Forget all about guns and swords—it’s time to fight your opponents with darts! Everyone’s got three balloons, and your task is to pop them. Take out all your foes to win the match, and use Dart Battles codes for all the Cash you need to invest in a cooler arsenal.

All Dart Battles Codes List

Active Dart Battles Codes

  • RELEASE!—Redeem for 1k Cash (New)

Expired Dart Battles Codes

  • TESTING2
  • ABILITIES

How to Redeem Codes in Dart Battles

Redeeming Dart Battles codes is simple—follow our guide below:

How to redeem Dart Battles codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dart Battles in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the menu at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Input an active code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim your free goodies.

Is there another game where you’re struggling to win? Grab all the freebies you can from our Roblox Codes section right now and turn the tide in your favor!

