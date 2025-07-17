Dart Battles Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 17, 2025
Added a new code!
Recommended Videos
Forget all about guns and swords—it’s time to fight your opponents with darts! Everyone’s got three balloons, and your task is to pop them. Take out all your foes to win the match, and use Dart Battles codes for all the Cash you need to invest in a cooler arsenal.
All Dart Battles Codes List
Active Dart Battles Codes
- RELEASE!—Redeem for 1k Cash (New)
Expired Dart Battles Codes
- TESTING2
- ABILITIES
Related: Stick Battles codes
How to Redeem Codes in Dart Battles
Redeeming Dart Battles codes is simple—follow our guide below:
- Launch Dart Battles in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the menu at the bottom of the screen.
- Input an active code into the textbox.
- Hit Redeem to claim your free goodies.
Is there another game where you’re struggling to win? Grab all the freebies you can from our Roblox Codes section right now and turn the tide in your favor!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 17, 2025 05:38 am