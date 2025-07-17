Dart Battles Codes (July 2025)

Looking for the newest Dart Battles codes? We've got them all right here on Twinfinite!

Updated: July 17, 2025 Added a new code!

Forget all about guns and swords—it’s time to fight your opponents with darts! Everyone’s got three balloons, and your task is to pop them. Take out all your foes to win the match, and use Dart Battles codes for all the Cash you need to invest in a cooler arsenal.

All Dart Battles Codes List

Active Dart Battles Codes

RELEASE!—Redeem for 1k Cash (New)

Expired Dart Battles Codes

TESTING2

ABILITIES

How to Redeem Codes in Dart Battles

Redeeming Dart Battles codes is simple—follow our guide below:

Launch Dart Battles in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the menu at the bottom of the screen. Input an active code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to claim your free goodies.

