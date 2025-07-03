Stick Battles Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 3, 2025 Added a new code!

How do I approach this game in a PG-friendly manner? So, there are these sticks you use to fight other players. When you defeat someone, you…use their body parts as keepsakes in your belly to remember all the good times you’ve had. Use Stick Battles codes to afford better sticks!

All Stick Battles Codes List

Working Stick Battles Codes

stick4life : Wall Stick (New)

: Wall Stick omaoma: 100 Credits

Expired Stick Battles Codes

THANKYOU8600

THANKYOU900

THANKYOU700

THANKYOU500

How to Redeem Codes in Stick Battles

You don’t need a sticky note to remind you how to redeem your Stick Battles codes—just stick to our guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Stick Battles in Roblox. Pres the Code button on the left. Use the Enter code here box to input a working code. Hit Redeem to grab all your well-earned free goodies.

