Stick Battles featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Stick Battles Codes (July 2025)

Should you find yourself in a sticky situation, use Stick Battles codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 3, 2025 06:39 am

Updated: July 3, 2025

Added a new code!

How do I approach this game in a PG-friendly manner? So, there are these sticks you use to fight other players. When you defeat someone, you…use their body parts as keepsakes in your belly to remember all the good times you’ve had. Use Stick Battles codes to afford better sticks!

All Stick Battles Codes List

Working Stick Battles Codes

  • stick4life: Wall Stick (New)
  • omaoma: 100 Credits

Expired Stick Battles Codes

  • THANKYOU8600
  • THANKYOU900
  • THANKYOU700
  • THANKYOU500

How to Redeem Codes in Stick Battles

You don’t need a sticky note to remind you how to redeem your Stick Battles codes—just stick to our guide below:

How to redeem Stick Battles codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Stick Battles in Roblox.
  2. Pres the Code button on the left.
  3. Use the Enter code here box to input a working code.
  4. Hit Redeem to grab all your well-earned free goodies.

To get rewards for more noble acts than in this game, visit our Roblox Codes section and make sure to claim all the free goodies while they’re still available.

