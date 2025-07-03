Stick Battles Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 3, 2025
Added a new code!
How do I approach this game in a PG-friendly manner? So, there are these sticks you use to fight other players. When you defeat someone, you…use their body parts as keepsakes in your belly to remember all the good times you’ve had. Use Stick Battles codes to afford better sticks!
All Stick Battles Codes List
Working Stick Battles Codes
- stick4life: Wall Stick (New)
- omaoma: 100 Credits
Expired Stick Battles Codes
- THANKYOU8600
- THANKYOU900
- THANKYOU700
- THANKYOU500
How to Redeem Codes in Stick Battles
You don’t need a sticky note to remind you how to redeem your Stick Battles codes—just stick to our guide below:
- Run Stick Battles in Roblox.
- Pres the Code button on the left.
- Use the Enter code here box to input a working code.
- Hit Redeem to grab all your well-earned free goodies.
To get rewards for more noble acts than in this game, visit our Roblox Codes section and make sure to claim all the free goodies while they’re still available.
Published: Jul 3, 2025 06:39 am