Roblox Tongue Battles Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024

Combine any random body part with Battles Simulator, and you’ll probably find a Roblox experience with that name. One thing they all share in common, besides funky names, is that getting to the top of the leaderboard is going to take you weeks of dedicated grinding. In Tongue Battles Simulator, though, you can do it more quickly by using the codes we’ve listed below.

All Active Tongue Battles Simulator Codes

RELEASE: 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, 500 Coins (New)

Expired Tongue Battles Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image Source: Mallow Cabin via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Tongue Battles Simulator

Open Tongue Battles Simulator on Roblox. Finish the tutorial to reveal the whole UI. Click on Codes on the top of the screen. Type in your code into the input field. Select Redeem to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Spelling mistake : Codes in this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but they can be long. So, double-check your spelling if one isn’t working, or simply copy-paste them instead.

: Codes in this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but they can be long. So, double-check your spelling if one isn’t working, or simply copy-paste them instead. Expired code : The developers rarely specify expiration dates for codes they release, and often they deactivate them without warning. There is nothing you can do if that happens.

: The developers rarely specify expiration dates for codes they release, and often they deactivate them without warning. There is nothing you can do if that happens. Already claimed code: Each code can be claimed only once on each account. If you try to redeem a code multiple times, the game will notify you with a warning message

Where to Find More Roblox Tongue Battles Simulator Codes

The best place to look for codes is the game’s Roblox page. You can also join the Moons Studio Discord server and follow Monsoons on Twitter/X. However, both of those are fairly outdated by now.

Also, depending on how late you’re coming in after the release, there could be a bunch of working codes missing from the store page. So, what you might want to do is bookmark this post. We keep old and check for new working codes regularly, providing you with the maximum amount of freebies.

That’s about as much as we can tell you about Tongue Battles Simulator codes and how to redeem them in-game. To get codes for other popular Roblox experiences, visit the Roblox section on our website. There are lists for similar titles, too, such as Gyat Simulator and Anime Max Simulator.

