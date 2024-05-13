Anime Max Simulator Trello Link | Official (May 2024)

Whether you’re a veteran or just beginning your journey, the Anime Max Simulator Trello link is sure to come in handy. It’s a one-stop information source for basically everything in the game, which is really important considering how many details are omitted in-game. So, let’s dive in, shall we?
Anime Max Simulator Trello & Socials Links
- Anime Max Simulator Trello Link: trello.com/b/8BiJ4KLO/anime-max
- Anime Max Simulator Discord Link: discord.gg/invite/animemax
- Anime Max Simulator Twitter/X Link: twitter.com/RBLXMarcus
- Anime Max Simulator Game Link: roblox.com/games/14752086859/UPD15-Anime-Max-Simulator
- Anime Max Simulator Roblox Group Link: roblox.com/groups/33086617/Anime-Max-Team
Above, we’ve included other useful links besides Trello, such as Discord, codes, and the official Roblox group. That way, you don’t have to search for any of them, and instead, you can have them all in one place. Neat, right? Could even be bookmark-worthy.
What Can You Learn on the Trello Page
Unlike many other Trellos, the one for Anime Max Simulator is up-to-date and, most importantly, very accurate and detailed. So, it might be the only thing you’ll ever need to learn about all the mechanics and items in this experience. Here are a few things you’ll get to learn about there:
- FAQs: Where different machines/NPCs are, how leveling works, explanations for certain mechanics, etc.
- Ranks: Requirements for each rank up including rank bonuses.
- Pets: All pets in the game including their rarities and drop chances.
- Marks: All marks in the game including their drop chances, power multipliers, and descriptions.
- Curses: Descriptions (buffs and debuffs) you get for each curse in the game.
- Grimoires: List of all grimoires in the game including their buffs.
- Auras: All available auras in the game including the stats that they give and upgrade requirements.
- Accessories: All accessories in the game including requirements to obtain them and the buffs you get for getting them.
- Swords: List of all the swords in the game and the multiplier that each one gives.
- Quirks: Info on all the quirks in the game, including their drop rates and descriptions.
Well, now you know the link to the Anime Max Simulator Trello page, and I hope it serves you well. If there happen to be any changes to the game, we'll be sure to update this post as well.