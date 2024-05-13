Anime Max Simulator cover art
Image Source: Anime Max
Anime Max Simulator Trello Link | Official (May 2024)

The ultimate Roblox RPG experience!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: May 13, 2024 08:01 am

Whether you’re a veteran or just beginning your journey, the Anime Max Simulator Trello link is sure to come in handy. It’s a one-stop information source for basically everything in the game, which is really important considering how many details are omitted in-game. So, let’s dive in, shall we?

Above, we’ve included other useful links besides Trello, such as Discord, codes, and the official Roblox group. That way, you don’t have to search for any of them, and instead, you can have them all in one place. Neat, right? Could even be bookmark-worthy.

What Can You Learn on the Trello Page

Anime Max Simulator Trello page layout
Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite
Anime Max Simulator Trello page layout
Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite
Anime Max Simulator Trello page layout
Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite

Unlike many other Trellos, the one for Anime Max Simulator is up-to-date and, most importantly, very accurate and detailed. So, it might be the only thing you’ll ever need to learn about all the mechanics and items in this experience. Here are a few things you’ll get to learn about there:

  • FAQs: Where different machines/NPCs are, how leveling works, explanations for certain mechanics, etc.
  • Ranks: Requirements for each rank up including rank bonuses.
  • Pets: All pets in the game including their rarities and drop chances.
  • Marks: All marks in the game including their drop chances, power multipliers, and descriptions.
  • Curses: Descriptions (buffs and debuffs) you get for each curse in the game.
  • Grimoires: List of all grimoires in the game including their buffs.
  • Auras: All available auras in the game including the stats that they give and upgrade requirements.
  • Accessories: All accessories in the game including requirements to obtain them and the buffs you get for getting them.
  • Swords: List of all the swords in the game and the multiplier that each one gives.
  • Quirks: Info on all the quirks in the game, including their drop rates and descriptions.

Well, now you know the link to the Anime Max Simulator Trello page, and I hope it serves you well. If there happen to be any changes to the game, we’ll be sure to update this post as well. Also, if you need Trello links for other experiences, we found and posted plenty here on Twin, including Type SoulRoguebloxVoxlblade, and Critical Revengeance.

Read Article Type Soul Trello V2 Link (May 2024)
A character in Type Soul.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Type Soul Trello V2 Link (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 13, 2024
Read Article Don’t Move Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Don't Move.
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Don’t Move Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 13, 2024
Read Article Darkness and Flame Complete Walkthrough Guide
darkness and flame feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Darkness and Flame Complete Walkthrough Guide
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 13, 2024
