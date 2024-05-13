Anime Max Simulator Trello Link | Official (May 2024)

Whether you’re a veteran or just beginning your journey, the Anime Max Simulator Trello link is sure to come in handy. It’s a one-stop information source for basically everything in the game, which is really important considering how many details are omitted in-game. So, let’s dive in, shall we?

Recommended Videos

Anime Max Simulator Trello Link: trello.com/b/8BiJ4KLO/anime-max

trello.com/b/8BiJ4KLO/anime-max Anime Max Simulator Discord Link: discord.gg/invite/animemax

discord.gg/invite/animemax Anime Max Simulator Codes Link: twinfinite.net/codes/anime-max-simulator-codes

twinfinite.net/codes/anime-max-simulator-codes Anime Max Simulator Twitter/X Link: twitter.com/RBLXMarcus

twitter.com/RBLXMarcus Anime Max Simulator Game Link: roblox.com/games/14752086859/UPD15-Anime-Max-Simulator

roblox.com/games/14752086859/UPD15-Anime-Max-Simulator Anime Max Simulator Roblox Group Link: roblox.com/groups/33086617/Anime-Max-Team

Above, we’ve included other useful links besides Trello, such as Discord, codes, and the official Roblox group. That way, you don’t have to search for any of them, and instead, you can have them all in one place. Neat, right? Could even be bookmark-worthy.

What Can You Learn on the Trello Page

Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite Image Source: Anime Max via Twinfinite

Unlike many other Trellos, the one for Anime Max Simulator is up-to-date and, most importantly, very accurate and detailed. So, it might be the only thing you’ll ever need to learn about all the mechanics and items in this experience. Here are a few things you’ll get to learn about there:

FAQs: Where different machines/NPCs are, how leveling works, explanations for certain mechanics, etc.

Where different machines/NPCs are, how leveling works, explanations for certain mechanics, etc. Ranks: Requirements for each rank up including rank bonuses.

Requirements for each rank up including rank bonuses. Pets: All pets in the game including their rarities and drop chances.

All pets in the game including their rarities and drop chances. Marks: All marks in the game including their drop chances, power multipliers, and descriptions.

All marks in the game including their drop chances, power multipliers, and descriptions. Curses: Descriptions (buffs and debuffs) you get for each curse in the game.

Descriptions (buffs and debuffs) you get for each curse in the game. Grimoires: List of all grimoires in the game including their buffs.

List of all grimoires in the game including their buffs. Auras: All available auras in the game including the stats that they give and upgrade requirements.

All available auras in the game including the stats that they give and upgrade requirements. Accessories: All accessories in the game including requirements to obtain them and the buffs you get for getting them.

All accessories in the game including requirements to obtain them and the buffs you get for getting them. Swords: List of all the swords in the game and the multiplier that each one gives.

List of all the swords in the game and the multiplier that each one gives. Quirks: Info on all the quirks in the game, including their drop rates and descriptions.

Well, now you know the link to the Anime Max Simulator Trello page, and I hope it serves you well. If there happen to be any changes to the game, we’ll be sure to update this post as well. Also, if you need Trello links for other experiences, we found and posted plenty here on Twin, including Type Soul, Rogueblox, Voxlblade, and Critical Revengeance.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more